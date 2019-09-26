Westfield Capital Management Company LP Holding in Hunt J B Trans Svcs (JBHT) Boosted as Share Value Rose; Antero Resources (AR) Shares Declined While Old West Investment Management Has Decreased Holding by $851,585

Old West Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Antero Resources Corporation (AR) by 87.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc sold 170,317 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The hedge fund held 23,447 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $129,000, down from 193,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Antero Resources Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $940.04M market cap company. The stock decreased 7.60% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $3.04. About 5.45M shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 25/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 38C; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF-SOURCE SAND; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO IS NOT LOOKING TO EXPAND ITS CAPEX PLAN; 28/03/2018 – Signal: Two men were arrested inside the Zuzu Angel Tunnel following the assault on the American Shops on Antero de Quental Square in Leblon. They were fleeing to Rocinha. The bad guys are being taken to the 14th DP; 10/04/2018 – Stratasys Adds PEKK-Based, High-Performance Thermoplastic: Antero 800NA, for FDM Process; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q EPS 5c; 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 20/04/2018 – Antero Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Antero Resources Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AR)

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp increased its stake in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc (JBHT) by 4.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp bought 33,151 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.50% . The institutional investor held 845,329 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $77.27M, up from 812,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $113.44. About 134,010 shares traded. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) has declined 13.11% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.11% the S&P500. Some Historical JBHT News: 14/05/2018 – JB Hunt Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – J.B. Hunt Revenue Tops Estimates — Earnings Review; 08/03/2018 J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. to Participate in J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 26/03/2018 – Bestpass Adds J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., to Client Roster; 15/05/2018 – Polar Asset Adds JB Hunt, Exits Bank of America: 13F; 16/03/2018 – JB Hunt Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – J B HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES INC JBHT.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $129; 16/04/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Reports Revenues and Earnings for the First Quarter 2018; 16/04/2018 – JB HUNT 1Q EPS $1.07, EST. $1.07; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Rev $1.95B

Since May 22, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $197.85 million activity. On Tuesday, May 28 the insider RADY PAUL M bought $49,927. $99.30M worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) was sold by WARBURG PINCUS LLC. 1,000 shares were bought by Hardesty Benjamin A., worth $6,900. $99.30 million worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) shares were sold by Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P..

More notable recent Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Antero Resources: Forced Selling Creates 100%+ Upside – Seeking Alpha” on April 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Comstock Resources and Gevo among Energy/Materials gainers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “7 Energy Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Contango Oil & Gas and McDermott among Energy/Materials gainers; Independence Contract Drilling and Osisko Gold Royalties among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “84 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Analysts await Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.23 earnings per share, down 200.00% or $0.46 from last year’s $0.23 per share. After $-0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Antero Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 31 investors sold AR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 270.72 million shares or 1.84% less from 275.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cambrian Partnership stated it has 1.31% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Sailingstone Capital Ltd Liability Company holds 12.17% or 21.38 million shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Liability holds 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) or 4,185 shares. Alpinvest Prns Bv reported 119,820 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 13,442 shares. Rwc Asset Mgmt Llp accumulated 78,313 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Co accumulated 3.70M shares. Brave Warrior Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 11.75 million shares. Gsa Partners Llp holds 12,779 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Chilton Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 18,900 shares. Seabridge Advisors Lc invested 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Paloma reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Citigroup owns 0% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 871,981 shares. Trexquant Limited Partnership owns 168,634 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 71,043 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Old West Investment Management Llc, which manages about $207.40 million and $212.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) by 677,345 shares to 687,345 shares, valued at $7.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 83,178 shares in the quarter, for a total of 254,197 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.51, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 59 investors sold JBHT shares while 138 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 79.17 million shares or 1.05% more from 78.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Of Vermont owns 50 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) for 6,869 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.01% or 2,831 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based 1832 Asset Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 17,751 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 49,533 shares. 783 are owned by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Cibc Asset Mgmt reported 15,204 shares. 52,359 were accumulated by Sterling Capital Mngmt Ltd Co. State Teachers Retirement System owns 116,117 shares. Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability Co holds 4,454 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 125,028 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt invested in 0% or 278 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.01% of its portfolio in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). Prelude Management Llc holds 0.02% or 3,815 shares.

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp, which manages about $17.38B and $13.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI) by 7,970 shares to 187,977 shares, valued at $27.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Worldpay Inc by 5,297 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.04M shares, and cut its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX).