Westfield Capital Management Company LP Has Upped Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) Holding; BB&T (BBT) Shorts Raised By 50.52%

BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) had an increase of 50.52% in short interest. BBT’s SI was 13.94M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 50.52% from 9.26 million shares previously. With 7.83M avg volume, 2 days are for BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT)’s short sellers to cover BBT’s short positions. The SI to BB&T Corporation’s float is 1.83%. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $49.07. About 2.48M shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has declined 13.47% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 15/03/2018 – BB&T CORP – CHRISTIAN CORTS HAS BEEN NAMED PRESIDENT FOR ITS TENNESSEE REGION; 29/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – Regions Financial Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – QTR-END RISK BASED COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO 10.2 PCT VS 10.3 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 14/05/2018 – BB&T at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.44%; 08/05/2018 – BB&T at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 24/04/2018 – BB&T announces second-quarter dividends; 21/03/2018 – BB&T increases prime lending rate; 13/03/2018 BB&T names Rhodes to lead Greater Delaware Valley region

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp increased Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) stake by 23.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp acquired 99,901 shares as Tractor Supply Co (TSCO)’s stock rose 3.58%. The Westfield Capital Management Company Lp holds 519,319 shares with $50.77 million value, up from 419,418 last quarter. Tractor Supply Co now has $13.27B valuation. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $110. About 970,265 shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 39.39% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.96% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY SEES FY COMP SALES +2% TO +3%; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply 1Q Net $71.4M; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply 1Q EPS 57c; 11/04/2018 – Petsense Expands National Retail Presence With Entry Into Florida; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 10/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Company to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Results; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Releases 2017 Stewardship Report; 27/03/2018 – Tractor Supply Co. Searching for 4-H, FFA `Great Neighbors’; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY SEES FY EPS $3.95 TO $4.15, EST. $4.09; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY CO – CONFIRMS 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

Among 4 analysts covering BB\u0026T (NYSE:BBT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. BB\u0026T had 17 analyst reports since January 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, January 25 by Deutsche Bank. The company was downgraded on Thursday, January 10 by Bank of America. UBS maintained BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) on Monday, March 4 with “Hold” rating. The stock of BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Morgan Stanley. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $56 target in Monday, February 11 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Friday, February 8. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, April 22 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold BB&T Corporation shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fil Ltd owns 12 shares. Motco reported 0.4% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Cypress Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 1.82% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Stevens Capital Limited Partnership reported 185,173 shares. Ingalls Snyder Limited Liability Company reported 168,211 shares. Btim holds 0.59% or 925,967 shares in its portfolio. Goelzer Invest Management invested 0.26% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Massachusetts-based Alpha Windward Llc has invested 0.2% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Moreover, British Columbia has 0.08% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Limited Company holds 93 shares. Arrow Fin invested in 0.3% or 28,025 shares. Horan Cap Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 0.08% stake. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma invested in 1,179 shares. Eaton Vance has invested 0.15% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Boston Private Wealth Ltd invested 0.2% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT).

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding firm that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company has market cap of $37.00 billion. It operates in six divisions: Community Banking, Residential Mortgage Banking, Dealer Financial Services, Specialized Lending, Insurance Services, and Financial Services. It has a 12.45 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $198,546 activity. 3,890 shares were bought by Graney Patrick C III, worth $198,546.

Among 4 analysts covering Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Tractor Supply had 10 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, April 26. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, April 26 by Wedbush. The stock of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, February 14.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 48 investors sold TSCO shares while 186 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 95.15 million shares or 3.31% less from 98.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schwartz Investment Counsel invested 1.05% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Clean Yield Gp has 0.71% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 17,855 shares. Jones Fin Companies Lllp invested 0% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Reilly Fincl Advsr Lc reported 50 shares. Los Angeles Management And Equity Research Incorporated invested in 0% or 2,991 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.02% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) or 12,550 shares. Sterling Mngmt Ltd Company has 54,040 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.02% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) or 322,620 shares. Riverpark Advsrs Limited Com invested in 3.08% or 72,665 shares. Us Financial Bank De reported 88,070 shares. Korea Investment Corp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 61,539 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.06% or 34,311 shares in its portfolio. Geode Capital Mgmt Lc holds 0.04% or 1.77 million shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 282,385 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd owns 2,760 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp decreased Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) stake by 149,880 shares to 1.05 million valued at $88.35 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) stake by 235,482 shares and now owns 812,178 shares. Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) was reduced too.