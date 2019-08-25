Westfield Capital Management Company LP Has Upped Its Eldorado Resorts (ERI) Holding by $18.03 Million; As Apple (AAPL) Share Price Rose, Cullinan Associates Has Increased Stake by $7.01 Million

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp increased its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI) by 59.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp bought 392,033 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.67% . The institutional investor held 1.05M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.23M, up from 662,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Eldorado Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.39% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $37.88. About 1.85M shares traded. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) has risen 8.46% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ERI News: 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE – TO BUY REAL ESTATE ASSETS OF 6 CASINO PROPERTIES FROM TROPICANA ENTERTAINMENT FOR $1.21 BLN, EXCLUSIVE OF TAXES AND DEAL FEES; 16/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – MGM RESORTS WILL RECEIVE ITS 50 PERCENT SHARE OF NET PROCEEDS AFTER CERTAIN TRANSACTION COSTS, OR APPROXIMATELY $162 MLN; 03/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS INC QTRLY SHR $ 0.27; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts to Acquire Operating Assets of Seven Casinos in Six States; 23/04/2018 – UMPQUA INVESTMENTS EXPANDS LEADERSHIP TEAM; REPORTS HIRE OF ERI; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts to Enter Into Triple Net Master Lease for Acquired Properties With Initial Term of 15 Years; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts To Acquire Grand Victoria Casino For $327.5 Million Cash In Accretive Transaction; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS TO BUY TROPICANA ENTERTAINMENT FOR $1.85B; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: Gaming and Leisure to Pay $1.21B Ex-Items for Substantially All Tropicana’s Real Estat; 20/04/2018 – DJ Eldorado Resorts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ERI)

Cullinan Associates Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 27.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullinan Associates Inc bought 37,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 172,493 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.77 million, up from 135,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $915.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $9.82 during the last trading session, reaching $202.64. About 46.88M shares traded or 77.40% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/04/2018 – Captivate: Sources: Apple’s efforts to reduce its dependence on Samsung and line up LG Display as a second supplier for its iP; 05/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE REVEALS APPLE STAKE AT $40.7 BILLION AS OF MARCH 31; 19/03/2018 – Christian Post: MacBook 2018 Specs Rumors: Apple Shifting to Using Oxide With Second Model?; 10/05/2018 – Apple to Invest C$13M and Provide Technical Support for Elysis Ventur; 12/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Monday Apple Rumors: MacBook Air Pro May Be Coming Soon; 26/03/2018 – Jamf Delivers Pre Day-Zero Support for All Apple Spring 2018 Releases; 13/03/2018 – Christian Post: MacBooks Specs Rumors: Apple Files Patent for Crumb-Resistant Keyboards; 03/05/2018 – GOOGL ADVANCED PROTECTION BACKS APPLE IOS DEVICES APPLICATIONS; 17/04/2018 – Apple Is Said to Plan a Netflix for News in Latest Services Push; 11/04/2018 – Apple just made a key hire that could unravel the mystery of its content strategy

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold ERI shares while 59 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 62.40 million shares or 3.06% less from 64.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Kennedy Capital Mngmt, Missouri-based fund reported 53,776 shares. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.01% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Twin Tree Management LP holds 165 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Illinois-based Oberweis Asset Mngmt has invested 0.81% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Principal Fin Group has 0.05% invested in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) for 1.12 million shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 199,082 shares. Frontier Management Company Lc invested in 1.23% or 3.72M shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Manufacturers Life Insur Commerce The has invested 0.01% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). The Minnesota-based Walleye Trading Limited Com has invested 0% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). State Street holds 0.01% or 2.00M shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability has 38,347 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Westfield Capital Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Parkside Fin Commercial Bank & Tru stated it has 100 shares.

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp, which manages about $17.38B and $13.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 3,535 shares to 231,142 shares, valued at $33.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Acacia Communications Inc by 122,155 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 390,565 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.

More notable recent Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI) ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Caesars Entertainment News: CZR Stock Pops on Takeover Developments – Nasdaq” published on June 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Eldorado To Buy Caesars For $17.3B; VICI Gets 3 Properties From Eldorado – Benzinga” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Eldorado Resorts: If The Caesars Deal Tanks, Assessing The Company’s Next Act – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “One Thing To Remember About The Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) Share Price – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Shields Ltd Liability invested 2.44% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Narwhal Capital Mngmt invested 3.49% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Winslow Evans & Crocker accumulated 54,842 shares or 2.96% of the stock. Cls Invs Limited Liability Company owns 0.17% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 28,154 shares. Invest House Ltd Liability Co holds 5.42% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 263,788 shares. Dorsey Whitney Trust invested 1.03% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Toronto Dominion Bancorporation invested 0.96% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Suntrust Banks reported 1.35% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 6,386 were reported by Birmingham Cap Mgmt Al. Old Dominion Management Inc reported 10,572 shares. Burke & Herbert Bank & Tru holds 18,207 shares or 3.06% of its portfolio. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 2.11% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Smart Portfolios Limited Com reported 800 shares stake. Bath Savings holds 4.48% or 111,908 shares in its portfolio. 8,522 were reported by Thomas White Ltd.

Cullinan Associates Inc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $1.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marriott Intl New Class A (NASDAQ:MAR) by 18,340 shares to 1,900 shares, valued at $238,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 6,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,330 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 30, 2019 : AAPL, AMGN, GILD, MDLZ, CELG, PSA, AMD, ALL, EQR, OKE, EA, VRSK – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/30/2019: ZBRA, STNE, GLW, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/14/2019: PSDO, DQ, YY, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Friday Apple Rumors: Japan Display May Supply OLED for Watch Series 5 – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “AAPL Stock: Why Apple Will Be A Whole New Company in Five Years – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.