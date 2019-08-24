Westfield Capital Management Company LP Has Trimmed Stake in Masimo (MASI) by $1.28 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Venator Capital Management LTD Continues to Hold Holding in Steelcase (SCS)

Venator Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Steelcase Inc (SCS) by 89.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venator Capital Management Ltd bought 71,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 151,795 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21 million, up from 80,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Steelcase Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $15.34. About 410,789 shares traded. Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) has risen 25.26% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.26% the S&P500.

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp decreased its stake in Masimo Corp (MASI) by 4.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp sold 9,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.23% . The institutional investor held 195,947 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.10M, down from 205,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Masimo Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $3.84 during the last trading session, reaching $146.55. About 252,977 shares traded. Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) has risen 62.41% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MASI News: 02/05/2018 – MASIMO 1Q ADJ EPS 75C; 02/04/2018 – Masimo Announces UniView™; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Masimo; 07/05/2018 – Masimo SET® Pulse Oximetry Helps Form Basis of Utah Senate Resolution on Postoperative Oxygen Saturation Home Monitoring for Patients Prescribed Opioids; 10/04/2018 – Masimo Announces CE Marking of Rad-97™ Pulse CO-Oximeter® with Integrated NomoLine™ Capnography; 14/05/2018 – New Study Investigates the Economic Impact and Utility of Continuous Noninvasive Hemoglobin Measurement with Masimo SpHb® in; 10/04/2018 – MASIMO CORP – RAD-97 IS NOW AVAILABLE BOTH WITHIN AND OUTSIDE UNITED STATES IN THREE CONFIGURATIONS; 07/05/2018 – Masimo SET® Pulse Oximetry Helps Form Basis of Utah Senate Resolution on Postoperative Oxygen Saturation Home Monitoring for; 02/05/2018 – Masimo 1Q Rev $213M; 02/05/2018 – MASIMO SEES FY EPS $2.88, EST. $2.81

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp, which manages about $17.38B and $13.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 8X8 Inc New (NASDAQ:EGHT) by 208,570 shares to 1.27 million shares, valued at $25.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI.A) by 34,955 shares in the quarter, for a total of 519,638 shares, and has risen its stake in Lincoln Elec Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LECO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold MASI shares while 111 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 42.26 million shares or 4.87% less from 44.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Limited Liability holds 0.1% or 68,344 shares in its portfolio. Quantbot Technologies Ltd Partnership has invested 0.05% in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Tci Wealth Advsrs holds 17 shares. South Dakota Investment Council has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Fuller Thaler Asset Management has invested 0.03% in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Minnesota-based Walleye Trading Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) Ltd stated it has 0.94% of its portfolio in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Wells Fargo & Mn invested 0.01% in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Renaissance Group Ltd Llc, Kentucky-based fund reported 3,971 shares. Bancorp Of America Corp De has invested 0% in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Nordea Invest Ab holds 37,959 shares. Matarin Mgmt Lc holds 61,046 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 61,420 shares. Gam Holdings Ag reported 4,401 shares stake. Gardner Lewis Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 20,165 shares.

