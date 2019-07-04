Westfield Capital Management Company LP Has Trimmed Position in Ultimate Software Group (ULTI) by $40.73 Million; Costar Group (CSGP) Stake Held by Baillie Gifford & Company

Baillie Gifford & Company increased its stake in Costar Group (CSGP) by 1.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baillie Gifford & Company bought 5,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 324,889 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $151.54 million, up from 319,879 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baillie Gifford & Company who had been investing in Costar Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $5.14 during the last trading session, reaching $565.5. About 213,813 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 30.64% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 23/05/2018 – LIDA OPTICAL & ELECTRONIC 002189.SZ SAYS IT PLANS TO BUY PHOTONICS FIRM HENAN COSTAR GROUP CO FOR 518.1 MLN YUAN VIA SHARE ISSUE; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Rev $292M-$295M; 24/05/2018 – CoStar Group: CoStar Exclusive: Madison Marquette, PMRG Merging; 05/04/2018 – Already more than 70 million square feet of retail space is slated to go dark in 2018, according to CoStar Group; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q Adj EPS $1.65; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR 1Q REV. $274M, EST. $270.6M; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.65, EST. $1.37; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.34; 22/04/2018 – DJ CoStar Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSGP); 05/04/2018 – CoStar Group Appoints Dan Beyers Executive Editor of its Growing International News Operation

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp decreased its stake in Ultimate Software Group Inc (ULTI) by 40.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp sold 123,426 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 180,374 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.55 million, down from 303,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Ultimate Software Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.50 billion market cap company. It closed at $331.36 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 4, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTI News: 01/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Group Sees 2Q Rev $267M-$269M; 07/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Group 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 01/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Group : Mitch Dauerman to Step Down, Focus on Investor Relations, Strategic Initiatives; 01/05/2018 – ULTIMATE SOFTWARE NAMES FELICIA ALVARO CFO; 01/05/2018 – ULTIMATE SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $276.8M, EST. $270.9M; 12/04/2018 – Los Angeles Dodgers Enlists Ultimate Software’s UltiPro to Help Resolve Complex Payroll, HR Challenges; 01/05/2018 – Ultimate Announces CFO Succession Plan:; 27/04/2018 – Ultimate Software Ranked #2 on Best Workplaces in Canada List; 08/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Announces Presentations at American Payroll Association’s 36th Annual Congress

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold CSGP shares while 113 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 33.52 million shares or 0.12% less from 33.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street accumulated 745,794 shares. Panagora Asset Incorporated owns 12,670 shares. Bp Public Ltd Llc invested 0.08% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Moreover, Asset One has 0.05% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 18,544 shares. 1,253 were reported by Hrt Financial Ltd Company. Shell Asset Mgmt stated it has 2,013 shares. Hitchwood Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.2% or 30,000 shares. First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 8,834 shares. Voya Investment Mngmt has 10,435 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Management has invested 0.01% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Barbara Oil holds 3,200 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 77,482 shares. Bares owns 7.22% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 551,097 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa invested 0.02% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Asset owns 1,188 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.

Baillie Gifford & Company, which manages about $91.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) by 11,500 shares to 2.36M shares, valued at $645.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ryanair Adr by 188,367 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.60M shares, and cut its stake in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold ULTI shares while 110 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 26.76 million shares or 15.70% less from 31.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverbridge Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 490,129 shares or 3.14% of all its holdings. Tudor Corporation Et Al stated it has 25,179 shares. Creative Planning accumulated 1,080 shares. Pentwater Capital Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.42% of its portfolio in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) for 100,000 shares. Asset Mngmt reported 1,785 shares. First Republic Inv Mgmt holds 1,583 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins accumulated 0.06% or 28,858 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 2,171 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ameriprise Fincl Inc holds 0.02% or 130,447 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) for 5,835 shares. Harvest Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 1.45% of its portfolio in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) for 3,000 shares. Parametric Assocs Ltd Liability Com invested 0.01% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Retirement System Of Alabama owns 0.12% invested in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) for 71,740 shares. Prudential Financial Incorporated stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Moreover, Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability Com has 0.03% invested in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) for 10,718 shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $51.58 million activity. 531 shares were sold by FITZPATRICK JAMES A JR, worth $176,290 on Thursday, February 7. Shares for $1.66M were sold by Phenicie John C on Thursday, February 7. Rogers Adam had sold 5,495 shares worth $1.82M on Friday, February 8. Swick Gregory sold $987,351 worth of stock or 2,974 shares. 70,809 shares valued at $23.49M were sold by SCHERR SCOTT on Friday, February 8. Another trade for 3,929 shares valued at $1.30M was sold by Alvaro Felicia.

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp, which manages about $17.38B and $13.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 388,661 shares to 444,716 shares, valued at $36.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Haemonetics Corp (NYSE:HAE) by 19,027 shares in the quarter, for a total of 728,979 shares, and has risen its stake in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV).