Westfield Capital Management Company LP Has Trimmed Position in Paylocity Hldg (PCTY) by $568,137; Gaslog LTD (GLOG) Position Lifted by Eagle Global Advisors Llc

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp decreased its stake in Paylocity Hldg Corp (PCTY) by 4.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp sold 6,109 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.41% . The institutional investor held 146,375 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.73 million, down from 152,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Paylocity Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.27% or $3.22 during the last trading session, reaching $95.13. About 342,356 shares traded. Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) has risen 76.47% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PCTY News: 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding 3Q Rev $113.4M; 08/03/2018 – PAYLOCITY BUYS THIRD-PARTY BENEFITS ADMINISTRATOR BENEFLEX; 20/03/2018 – Dir Waters III Gifts 182 Of Paylocity Holding Corp; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding Sees 4Q Rev $92.6M-$93.6M; 08/03/2018 – PAYLOCITY – ACQUISITION OF SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ASSETS OF BENEFLEX HR RESOURCES IN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION; 19/04/2018 – DJ Paylocity Holding Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCTY); 21/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within The Andersons, Ferroglobe, Paylocity Holding, USANA Health; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding 3Q Net $39.2M; 15/05/2018 – Royal Bank of Canada Adds Paylocity, Exits Rockwell Collins: 13F; 11/04/2018 – Paylocity Selects eGain® Al™ to Help Guide Customer Service Experience

Eagle Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Gaslog Ltd (GLOG) by 9.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc bought 286,647 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.04% . The hedge fund held 3.43 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.39 million, up from 3.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Gaslog Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $12.87. About 212,143 shares traded. GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) has declined 14.04% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOG News: 27/04/2018 – GasLog Ltd. Reports 27.6% Stake In GasLog Partners; 04/05/2018 – GASLOG 1Q ADJ. LOSS PER SHARE $0.01, EST. EPS $0.07; 12/03/2018 – GasLog Orders a Newbuild LNG Carrier From Samsung Heavy Industries; 21/03/2018 – GasLog: Acquisition Is Expected to Close in the 2Q of 2018; 04/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD QUARTERLY ADJUSTED LOSS PER SHARE $0.01; 21/03/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF GASLOG GIBRALTAR FOR $207; 04/05/2018 – GASLOG BOOSTS QUARTER DIVIDEND TO 15C/SHR, FROM 14C, EST. 15C; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD – GASLOG PARTNERS LP HAS RIGHT TO ACQUIRE VESSEL DELIVERED INTO CHARTER PURSUANT TO OMNIBUS AGREEMENT BETWEEN CO AND GASLOG PARTNERS; 15/05/2018 – GasLog Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – GasLog Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Eagle Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.60 billion and $2.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 20,414 shares to 6,729 shares, valued at $1.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 6,480 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,800 shares, and cut its stake in Tallgrass Energy Lp.

Analysts await Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, up 100.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.06 per share. PCTY’s profit will be $6.37M for 198.19 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual earnings per share reported by Paylocity Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.22, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold PCTY shares while 56 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 31.00 million shares or 2.54% more from 30.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hsbc Public Ltd Co holds 48,727 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Westover Cap Advisors Limited Com, Delaware-based fund reported 2,918 shares. Moreover, Sun Life Fin Inc has 0.15% invested in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt reported 5,869 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) for 9,600 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd reported 29,640 shares. Northern Corporation has 431,406 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al owns 18,307 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. The Delaware-based Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Sg Americas Secs Lc owns 4,997 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Timessquare Cap Mgmt Lc holds 1.48 million shares or 1.07% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% or 42,788 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Millennium Mgmt Lc has 0.25% invested in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). 193,395 are held by American Century. Raymond James & Assocs accumulated 13,823 shares.

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp, which manages about $17.38 billion and $13.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 137,070 shares to 479,750 shares, valued at $23.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE:FICO) by 39,801 shares in the quarter, for a total of 178,341 shares, and has risen its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNY).