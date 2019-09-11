Westfield Capital Management Company LP Has Trimmed Its Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) as Valuation Rose; City Of London Investment Management Co LTD Maintains Holding in Pampa Energia Sa (PAM)

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Pampa Energia Sa (PAM) by 15.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd bought 58,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.92% . The institutional investor held 445,000 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.28 million, up from 386,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Pampa Energia Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $15.1. About 348,091 shares traded. Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) has declined 22.44% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAM News: 11/05/2018 – Pampa Energia 1Q Net ARS3.85B; 12/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 4Q REV. ARS13.98B, EST. ARS18.29B; 30/04/2018 – Pampa Energía Informs the Market that it has Filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 6.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp sold 61,468 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 818,100 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.83M, down from 879,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $3.04 during the last trading session, reaching $135.79. About 10.69M shares traded or 21.46% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Record $350 Mln Esports deal dissolved before it began- Bloomberg; 12/04/2018 – New, Re-lmagined ESPN App — with ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service — Launches to Sports Fans Today; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Netflix tops Disney as most valuable media property; 06/03/2018 – Accenture Interactive Selected by The Walt Disney Studios as Innovation Partner of Disney StudioLAB; 15/03/2018 – Casio, Little Kids Rock And Disney/Own Star Roshon Fegan Deliver Musical Surprise To Hundreds Of Middle School Students; 25/05/2018 – Netflix is Now as Big as Disney; 05/03/2018 – JAMES PITARO NAMED PRESIDENT OF ESPN & CO-CHAIR, DISNEY MEDIA N; 06/04/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Talks CBS-Viacom, Disney’s Offer for Sky (Video); 14/03/2018 – $DIS announces strategic reorganization effective immediately; 14/03/2018 – THE WALT DISNEY CO REORGANIZES BUSINESSES INTO FOUR SEGMENTS

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd, which manages about $4.21B and $1.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in China Fund Inc. (CHN) by 1.52 million shares to 2.82M shares, valued at $57.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nexpoint Strategic Opportuniti by 24,035 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,919 shares, and cut its stake in Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure (INF).

More notable recent Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Pampa EnergÃ­a Announces Results for the six-month period and quarter ended on June 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Argentinian Stocks Are Cratering Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Pampa Energia S.A. ADR – MarketWatch” published on October 17, 2017 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Pampa EnergÃ­a Announces Results for the Quarter Ended on March 31, 2019 – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp, which manages about $17.38 billion and $13.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 16,990 shares to 138,176 shares, valued at $26.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 461,817 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.44 million shares, and has risen its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “A Fundamental Analysis Of Disney – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Turning Bearish Into The Disney+ Exuberance – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney to sell former Fox videogame unit – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Apple TV+ Price Will Start At $4.99 A Month, Launch Nov. 1 – Benzinga” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.91B for 31.43 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.