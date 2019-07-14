Westfield Capital Management Company LP Has Trimmed Its Nice LTD (NICE) Stake by $1.50 Million; Shares Rose; As Sherwin (SHW) Shares Declined, Toronto Dominion Bank Lifted by $2.99 Million Its Stake

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp decreased its stake in Nice Ltd (NICE) by 2.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp sold 12,311 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 590,567 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.35M, down from 602,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Nice Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $147.34. About 199,171 shares traded. NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has risen 31.44% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.01% the S&P500. Some Historical NICE News: 26/04/2018 – NICE Sees Deal as Nondilutive to Non-GAAP EPS in 201; 16/05/2018 – NICE and NICE inContact Announce CX Excellence Award Winners at Interactions 2018, The lndustry’s Largest Customer Experience Event; 26/04/2018 – MATTERSIGHT TO BE ACQUIRED BY NICE; 13/03/2018 – NICE Introduces Cloud-ready Text-to-911 Recording Solution for AGENT511 TEXTBLUE Platform; 16/05/2018 – NICE and NICE inContact Announce CX Excellence Award Winners at Interactions 2018, The Industry’s Largest Customer Experience; 10/05/2018 – NICE LTD NICE.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $93; 17/05/2018 – NICE Actimize Named “Best Financial Crime Prevention Technology” Category Winner in FTF News 2018 Technology Innovation; 07/03/2018 – NICE PICKED BY GOVOLUTION TO STREAMLINE CONSUMER PAYMENTS; 17/04/2018 – NICE Actimize Enhances Its Markets Surveillance Solution to Help Firms Comply with MiFID II Microsecond Requirement for High; 04/04/2018 – Global Consumer Electronics Powerhouse Moves Over 500 Agents to NICE inContact CXone

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Sherwin (SHW) by 14.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank bought 6,951 shares as the company's stock declined 0.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 53,965 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.24M, up from 47,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Sherwin for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $4.53 during the last trading session, reaching $469.73. About 424,263 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 12.05% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.62% the S&P500.

Toronto Dominion Bank, which manages about $64.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cboe Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 79,484 shares to 80,430 shares, valued at $7.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Gold Trust Gold Shs (GLD) by 11.12 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104.26M shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Tt has 0.86% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 18,884 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt accumulated 1,996 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Inv Limited Partnership has 1.68% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Sumitomo Mitsui Inc reported 348,745 shares. Campbell & Adviser Limited accumulated 552 shares. Compton Capital Mngmt Ri holds 0.13% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 675 shares. Moreover, Legacy Cap Prns has 0.14% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 710 shares. Two Sigma Limited Company reported 770 shares stake. Kingfisher Cap Ltd Liability Com stated it has 1.98% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Fdx Inc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Umb Bancorp N A Mo accumulated 6,026 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability, Connecticut-based fund reported 4,599 shares. Ls Inv Advsr Limited stated it has 0.16% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Blb&B Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 846 shares. Burney holds 7,697 shares.

More notable recent The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: "Sherwin-Williams Announces Board Leadership Changes – PRNewswire" on June 06, 2019

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $216,035 activity.

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp, which manages about $17.38B and $13.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wolverine World Wide Inc (NYSE:WWW) by 87,150 shares to 832,800 shares, valued at $29.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI.A) by 34,955 shares in the quarter, for a total of 519,638 shares, and has risen its stake in Trex Co Inc (NYSE:TREX).

Analysts await NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $1.02 EPS, up 88.89% or $0.48 from last year’s $0.54 per share. NICE’s profit will be $62.98M for 36.11 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual EPS reported by NICE Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% EPS growth.