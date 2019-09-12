Westfield Capital Management Company LP Has Trimmed Its Gartner (IT) Stake as Share Price Declined; Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc Lowered Stake in Netflix (NFLX) as Market Valuation Declined

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 7.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc sold 1,589 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 20,526 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.65 million, down from 22,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $288.72. About 3.15 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 30/05/2018 – Shopping is evolving from buying to subscribing, led by Netflix, Spotify and Stitch Fix: #CodeCon; 15/05/2018 – BNY Mellon Adds Aptiv, Cuts J&J, Buys More Netflix: 13F; 16/04/2018 – Netflix: International Segment Now Accounts for 50% of Revenue, 55% of Memberships; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Sees 2Q EPS 79c; 16/04/2018 – NFLX: CAN’T COMMENT ON TALKS WITH THE OBAMAS; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Top Estimates for Quarter, Projects Continued Gains; 21/05/2018 – The mental strategy Netflix CEO Reed Hastings used to grow a billion-dollar business; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX SEES 2Q EPS 79C, EST. 65C; 16/04/2018 – NFLX: COMFORTABLE WITH CURRENT CHINA STRATEGY OF LICENSING; 30/04/2018 – Fierce Wireless: Netflix CEO says there’s no limit on investing in new shows

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp decreased its stake in Gartner Inc (IT) by 83.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp sold 150,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.96% . The institutional investor held 28,804 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.64M, down from 179,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Gartner Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $138.08. About 116,789 shares traded. Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) has risen 3.37% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.37% the S&P500. Some Historical IT News: 07/03/2018 – Amdocs Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Operations Support Systems; 08/05/2018 – Easy Solutions Listed as a Representative Vendor in Gartner’s 2018 Market Guide for Online Fraud Protection; 08/05/2018 – GARTNER INC SEES 2018 REVENUES $3.9-4.0 BLN; 14/05/2018 – MercuryGate CEO & Co-founder Monica Wooden to Speak at Gartner Supply Chain Executive Conference; 15/05/2018 – Alpha Software Receives an Honorable Mention in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service; 16/05/2018 – In Gartner’s 2018 Critical Capabilities, Managed Mobile Services, Global report, Stratix Gets Highest Score in One of Four; 09/05/2018 – GARTNER INC IT.N : BMO RAISES TO $145 FROM $135; 20/03/2018 – Synopsys Named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing for Second Consecutive Year; 24/05/2018 – Silver Sponsor ElegantJ Bl Demonstrates Smarten Analytic at Gartner Data & Analytics Summit, June 5-6, Mumbai, India; 16/05/2018 – Comodo Cybersecurity to Showcase Innovative Platform that Renders Attacks Useless at Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit

Analysts await Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.61 EPS, down 28.24% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.85 per share. IT’s profit will be $55.85 million for 56.59 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by Gartner, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -57.93% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.23, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 21 investors sold IT shares while 117 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 85.09 million shares or 2.74% less from 87.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 32,171 shares. Motco has invested 0% in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Mariner Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Old State Bank In reported 1,757 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Liability Co stated it has 2,061 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.06% in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Moreover, Nomura Asset Management Ltd has 0.02% invested in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) for 14,714 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.1% in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Advisor Prtnrs Llc reported 0.03% stake. Brown Brothers Harriman Communications, a New York-based fund reported 10,911 shares. Fmr Ltd Llc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) for 1.40M shares. Huntington Comml Bank, Ohio-based fund reported 56 shares. Trustmark National Bank & Trust Department holds 0% or 4 shares in its portfolio. Tower Cap Ltd Liability Company (Trc) accumulated 0% or 32 shares. Smithfield Trust holds 0.01% or 425 shares in its portfolio.

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp, which manages about $17.38 billion and $13.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 2,215 shares to 296,422 shares, valued at $53.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 101,299 shares in the quarter, for a total of 744,104 shares, and has risen its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IRWD).

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73 million for 68.74 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc, which manages about $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NYSE:NLY) by 77,227 shares to 158,650 shares, valued at $1.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 9,277 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,903 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Clough Capital Prtn Lp has invested 1.08% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Tanaka Cap Mgmt Inc reported 1,085 shares. Lipe Dalton invested in 0.09% or 345 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability Com reported 7,159 shares. Oak Ridge Invests Limited Company, Illinois-based fund reported 20,620 shares. 3,278 are held by Wright Invsts. Cadian Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 2.9% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Ashfield Capital Prns Lc reported 0.26% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). New York State Teachers Retirement System has 659,952 shares. Institute For Wealth Management Limited Co has 0.57% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Brown Brothers Harriman owns 1,127 shares. 360 were accumulated by Barrett Asset. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj stated it has 2,300 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Communication Of America reported 1,259 shares. Webster Savings Bank N A invested 0% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).