Westfield Capital Management Company LP Has Trimmed Its Fortinet (FTNT) Holding as Stock Declined; As Nuance Communications (NUAN) Stock Value Declined, Fil LTD Has Lifted Holding

Fil Ltd increased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 6.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fil Ltd bought 612,236 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The institutional investor held 9.80M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $156.56 million, up from 9.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fil Ltd who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $16.45. About 2.13M shares traded or 13.44% up from the average. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Adj EPS 27c; 22/03/2018 – Nuance Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE 2Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 28C; 04/04/2018 – Spoken Word Artists’ Poetry Transcreated by SDL Marketing Solutions Delivers Global Cultural Nuance for Under Armour; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN – BELIEVES NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS BOARD SHOULD REQUEST KATHRYN MARTIN ACCEPT SHAREHOLDER’S REPEATED OPPOSITION TO BOARD SEAT & RESIGN; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE SEES 2018 GROWTH IN NET NEW BOOKINGS 5% TO 7%; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC NUAN.O FY2018 REV VIEW $2.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – MARK BENJAMIN CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF NCR CORP; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Loss/Shr 56c; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Sends Open Letter To Nuance Communications Board And lncoming CEO Mark Benjamin

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 7.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp sold 81,773 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.60% . The institutional investor held 1.04 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $79.68M, down from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $77.05. About 678,007 shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud Networks; 15/05/2018 – Starboard Adds Newell Brands, Exits Fortinet, Cuts Brink’s: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Hound Partners LLC Exits Position in Fortinet; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q Rev $399M; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q EPS 24c; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Adds Fortinet, Exits Zayo Group: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet quarterly profit surges; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O – EXPECTS CAPEX TO BE $25 MLN TO $30 MLN – EXEC, CONF CALL; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE EXITED 2.09% FORTINET STAKE IN 1Q: 13F; 04/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16

Fil Ltd, which manages about $66.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 8X8 Inc New (NASDAQ:EGHT) by 437,280 shares to 316,530 shares, valued at $7.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yum China Hldgs Inc by 481,075 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.26 million shares, and cut its stake in Algonquin Pwr Utils Corp (AQUNF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.29, from 0.8 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 33 investors sold NUAN shares while 84 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 234.85 million shares or 10.23% less from 261.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Alberta Inv Corp has 0% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 14,800 shares. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 617,290 shares. Everett Harris & Com Ca holds 0.01% or 37,000 shares. 4,396 are owned by Tiverton Asset Limited Liability. California Employees Retirement Systems owns 585,016 shares. Hap Trading Ltd Liability owns 0.06% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 46,907 shares. Ajo LP holds 0.01% or 154,383 shares. Lpl Finance Ltd Liability Com reported 65,579 shares stake. Tudor Investment Et Al holds 28,935 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Swiss Retail Bank has 531,100 shares. Reilly Fincl Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability Corp invested in 176,636 shares. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Ltd owns 0% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 112 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al has invested 0% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). 384 were reported by First Interstate Bancorporation.

