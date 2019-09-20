Westfield Capital Management Company LP Has Trimmed Its Entegris (ENTG) Stake by $1.19 Million as Share Value Rose; Capital Investment Advisors Has Raised Its Position in Bristol (BMY) by $990,675 as Market Valuation Declined

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp decreased its stake in Entegris Inc (ENTG) by 4.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp sold 32,199 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 716,591 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.74M, down from 748,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Entegris Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $47.63. About 639,389 shares traded. Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) has risen 25.39% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTG News: 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Entegris May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 3 Yrs; 27/04/2018 – Entegris at Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference May 14; 01/05/2018 – Entegris to Participate in the Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference; 09/04/2018 – Entegris Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Entegris Sees 2Q EPS 36c-EPS 41c; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Entegris May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 26/04/2018 – Entegris Sees 2Q Adj EPS 42c-Adj EPS 47c; 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q EPS 40c; 30/05/2018 – Resonant Appoints Industry Veteran Marybeth Carberry as Vice President, Business Operations; 16/05/2018 – Entegris Revenue May Benefit, Industry Posts 28th Straight Gain

Capital Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 32.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Advisors Llc bought 22,015 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 90,429 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.10 million, up from 68,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $50.07. About 7.91M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH- RESULTS FROM IMBLAZE370 SHOWED TREATMENT WITH TECENTRIQ ALONE DID NOT PROVIDE MEANINGFUL CLINICAL BENEFIT COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB; 16/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Highlights Breadth of Immuno-Oncology–Based Combination Research and Commitment to Advancing Precision Medicine at ASCO 2018; 15/03/2018 – InterDigital Congratulates Bristol on Smart City GLOMO Win; 17/05/2018 – European Commission approves lpsen’s Cabometyx® (cabozantinib) for the first-line treatment of adults with intermediate- or poor-risk advanced renal cell carcinoma; 27/05/2018 – Evening Post: Exclusive: North west Championship clubs circling Bristol City goalkeeper; 24/05/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL, LICENSES GRANTED TO CO TO USE YERVOY(REG) IN TRIAL WILL TERMINATE; 16/05/2018 – GENENTECH – IN PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY, SURVIVAL ADVANTAGE FOR TECENTRIQ-AVASTIN COMBO REGIMEN WAS SEEN IN ALL EXPLORATORY PATIENT SUBGROUPS ANALYZED; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – DOSING SCHEDULE UPDATES FOR AN ADDITIONAL APPROVED INDICATION FOR OPDIVO MAY BE SUBMITTED TO FDA IN FUTURE FOR OPDIVO; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING PD; 10/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. Samuels Theodore R. II bought $236,440 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) on Thursday, May 16.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s (NYSE:BMY) CEO Pay Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Bristol-Myers Squibb a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on September 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bristol-Myers’ (BMY) Opdivo Shows Long-Term Survival Benefit – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Those Who Purchased Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares A Year Ago Have A 20% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Declining Revenues in 2020 for Bristol-Myers Squibb, BMY Stock? – Forbes” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Capital Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 86,259 shares to 133,862 shares, valued at $10.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) by 64,504 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,283 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cadence Mngmt Limited Liability reported 39,498 shares. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc accumulated 3,990 shares. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Fairfield Bush & reported 0.2% stake. Meridian Mgmt Company reported 10,040 shares stake. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd has invested 0% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 9,000 shares. Oppenheimer & Company Inc reported 304,289 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability Corporation invested in 2.67M shares or 0.15% of the stock. Ally Financial accumulated 20,000 shares. Chilton Capital Mngmt Lc holds 12,646 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.22% or 362,915 shares. 1.17 million are held by Clark Capital Mngmt Incorporated. Hengehold Management Limited Liability Co accumulated 18,152 shares. Oakworth Inc owns 12,133 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold ENTG shares while 86 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 131.05 million shares or 3.64% less from 136.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Systematic Financial Mngmt Lp has invested 0.67% of its portfolio in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Parkside Bancorporation And Tru invested in 101 shares. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) for 148 shares. Comerica Bancorp has invested 0.01% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Huntington Savings Bank reported 1 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.01% stake. Los Angeles Capital And Equity reported 0% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Argent Trust, Tennessee-based fund reported 7,891 shares. Stevens Cap Management LP holds 0.03% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) or 17,084 shares. Polar Capital Llp holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) for 825,608 shares. Shapiro Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Shell Asset Communication holds 25,814 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 341,490 shares. Moreover, Swiss Fincl Bank has 0.01% invested in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Numerixs Investment Technologies stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG).

More notable recent Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Entegris (ENTG) Reports Next Week: What to Know Ahead of the Release – Nasdaq” on April 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Entegris declares $0.08 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Creating Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Tempe’s Versum Materials receives clearance for merger – Phoenix Business Journal” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Analysts await Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.45 EPS, down 2.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.46 per share. ENTG’s profit will be $60.88M for 26.46 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Entegris, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.38% EPS growth.

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp, which manages about $17.38 billion and $13.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Twilio Inc by 212,016 shares to 467,002 shares, valued at $63.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Orion Engineered Carbons S A (NYSE:OEC) by 200,613 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.04 million shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).