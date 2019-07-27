Westfield Capital Management Company LP Has Raised Its Stake in Microchip Technology (MCHP) as Stock Value Declined; Nike Class B (NKE) Holder Bradley Foster & Sargent Trimmed Its Stake by $344,568

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc decreased its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NKE) by 0.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc sold 4,102 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 438,892 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.96 million, down from 442,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc Class B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $87.54. About 3.56M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/03/2018 – Jayme Martin, vice present and general manager of global categories for Nike, has been ousted from the company effective immediately; 22/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 19/03/2018 – Inside Nike, Women Staffers Circulated Survey About Workplace Behavior; 27/04/2018 – Behind the Design of Nike’s Air-Cushion System (Video); 16/03/2018 – Martin’s departure comes one day after Nike President Trevor Edwards resigned amid complaints about poor workplace conduct; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Cuts Nike, Buys More Henry Schein; 16/03/2018 – BREAKING: Second Nike executive, VP Jayme Martin, leaves in wake of workplace complaints; Nike brand president exited company yesterday – Dow Jones; 22/03/2018 – Ackman’s Pershing Square Cashes Out of Nike Stake After Roughly 32% Gain –; 06/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Trade war: to play, or to stay away?; 04/04/2018 – The announcement came just a couple weeks after allegations of inappropriate workplace behavior led to changes in the executive ranks at Nike

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp increased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 693.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp bought 388,661 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 444,716 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.89 million, up from 56,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $98.11. About 1.17 million shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has declined 8.20% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 23/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Incorporated Prices $2.0 Billion Note Offering; 17/05/2018 – Dealbook: China, Signaling Thaw With U.S. Over Trade, Approves Toshiba Microchip Deal; 04/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Ba1 CFR TO MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY; NEW SENIOR SEC; 09/03/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of an Investigation of Microsemi Corporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Microchip Technology Incorporated; 29/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces Completion of Microsemi Acquisition; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Afms, Removes From Watch Microchip Tech Unsolicited Rtg; 21/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY SAYS INTENDS TO OFFER THROUGH PRIVATE PLACEMENT UP TO $2 BLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR SECURED NOTES – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – Microchip Technology CEO to Ring Nasdaq Closing Bell on March 19, 2018; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY DECLARES QTRLY CASH DIV OF 36.35C/SHR; 20/04/2018 – Microsemi/Microchip Being Reviewed Under Mofcom Simple Procedure

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold MCHP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 317.11 million shares or 20.08% more from 264.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiduciary Tru Com owns 20,369 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. 397 were reported by Tru Department Mb Bancorporation N A. Smithfield Tru holds 955 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Company invested in 908,084 shares or 1.17% of the stock. South Dakota Investment Council reported 0.01% stake. Brant Point Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 25,000 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Winch Advisory Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Utah Retirement has invested 0.07% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Glenmede Com Na invested in 0.02% or 59,218 shares. Fmr Ltd Com holds 0.06% or 5.83 million shares. Capital Invest Ltd Liability Com stated it has 6,615 shares. Cordasco Fin Networks holds 1.98% or 23,663 shares. Lodestar Counsel Ltd Liability Il has 5,199 shares. Keybank National Association Oh holds 28,125 shares. Tegean Limited Liability Company accumulated 90,000 shares.

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp, which manages about $17.38 billion and $13.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 3,073 shares to 324,000 shares, valued at $64.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 3,003 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 324,626 shares, and cut its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $751,106 activity. On Friday, February 15 the insider CHAPMAN MATTHEW W sold $424,246.

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc, which manages about $2.48 billion and $2.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bio (NASDAQ:TECH) by 37,464 shares to 42,629 shares, valued at $8.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 3,147 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,007 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 45,518 were reported by Raymond James Trust Na. Cap Interest Sarl, a California-based fund reported 42,821 shares. 5,270 are owned by Miller Management Lp. Crossvault Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 56,385 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.6% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 176,191 shares. Moreover, Neville Rodie And Shaw has 0.41% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 45,598 shares. Robecosam Ag owns 0.25% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 71,137 shares. Armistice Cap Limited Com holds 108,000 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. The Netherlands-based Kempen Mngmt Nv has invested 0.23% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Moreover, First American Savings Bank has 0.3% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Parkside Comml Bank And Trust has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Bright Rock Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1.36% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Nordea Inv Mgmt owns 2.13 million shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Product Prns Limited Liability Company holds 0.5% or 105,606 shares. Moreover, Lenox Wealth Inc has 0.1% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 3,702 shares.