Westfield Capital Management Company LP Has Raised Its Ingersoll (IR) Stake; Paradigm Asset Management Co Has Lowered Costco Wholesale (COST) Holding

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc decreased Costco Wholesale (COST) stake by 5.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc sold 250 shares as Costco Wholesale (COST)’s stock rose 14.09%. The Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc holds 4,300 shares with $1.04B value, down from 4,550 last quarter. Costco Wholesale now has $129.07 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $293.48. About 1.01 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%, EST. UP 5.9%; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Health Care Value and Innovation; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q REV. $33.00B, EST. $32.75B; 12/04/2018 – Costco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – COSTCO – 04/04/2018 02:16 PM; 17/05/2018 – lnstacart faces new challenge with Kroger/Ocado tie-up; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Same-Store Sales Up 10.9%; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Costco’s IDR at ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 07/03/2018 – Costco Sees Growth in Same-Store, E-Commerce Sales — Earnings Review; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES 10.9% IN APRIL

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp increased Ingersoll (IR) stake by 2.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp acquired 35,928 shares as Ingersoll (IR)’s stock rose 1.32%. The Westfield Capital Management Company Lp holds 1.41M shares with $152.12M value, up from 1.37 million last quarter. Ingersoll now has $28.82 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.54% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $119.31. About 283,927 shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Somerset Tru Commerce holds 13,102 shares or 1.67% of its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Tci Wealth invested in 0.86% or 8,072 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Liability reported 3,915 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.48% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Signalpoint Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 988 shares. 62,656 are owned by Putnam Fl Investment Mgmt Company. Marathon Asset Mngmt Llp invested in 0.82% or 252,910 shares. Nbt Comml Bank N A has 2,616 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp accumulated 1.39M shares. Coatue holds 0% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 1,534 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys has 0.29% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). New York-based Element Capital Limited Liability has invested 1.99% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Oakworth holds 548 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. The Oregon-based Becker Mngmt Inc has invested 0.29% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Costco (COST) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Where Will Costco Be in 5 Years? – Nasdaq” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “DICK’S Sporting Gains From Robust Strategies Amid Cost Woes – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 29.00 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc increased Etsu Chemical Co Ltd stake by 900 shares to 12,300 valued at $1.03B in 2019Q1. It also upped Danone stake by 830 shares and now owns 7,371 shares. Smith & Nephew Plc was raised too.

Among 16 analysts covering Costco (NASDAQ:COST), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Costco has $30000 highest and $225 lowest target. $261.19’s average target is -11.00% below currents $293.48 stock price. Costco had 29 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 11 by Robert W. Baird. Nomura maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) rating on Thursday, April 11. Nomura has “Neutral” rating and $235 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Bank of America. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Friday, March 8. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, March 8. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Thursday, July 18. As per Friday, May 31, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) earned “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Thursday, July 11. J.P. Morgan maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. On Thursday, July 11 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity. $727,935 worth of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) was bought by MEISENBACH JOHN W.

More notable recent Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Onset of Advanced Technologies to upswing the Growth Of Isoprene Rubber (IR) Market 2019 – GuruFocus.com” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Ingersoll-Rand Plc’s (NYSE:IR) 1.8% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Ingersoll-Rand PLC (IR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is This High-Flying Stock Still a Good Value? – Motley Fool” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Csrwire.com‘s news article titled: “Ingersoll Rand Named to the FTSE4Good Index Series for Fifth Consecutive Year, Demonstrating Strong Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Practices – CSRwire.com” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Among 9 analysts covering Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Ingersoll-Rand has $14000 highest and $115 lowest target. $133.67’s average target is 12.04% above currents $119.31 stock price. Ingersoll-Rand had 14 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $13900 target in Wednesday, July 31 report. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies on Tuesday, July 2 to “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 5. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of IR in report on Wednesday, April 10 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 3. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, July 31. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, May 1. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, April 4. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Monday, May 6.

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp decreased Bank Of Nt Butterfield&Son L stake by 30,160 shares to 577,315 valued at $20.71M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) stake by 3,809 shares and now owns 237,250 shares. Intersect Ent Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) was reduced too.