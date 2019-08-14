Westfield Capital Management Company LP Has Raised Its Five Below (FIVE) Holding; Azimuth Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp increased Five Below Inc (FIVE) stake by 104.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp acquired 204,195 shares as Five Below Inc (FIVE)’s stock declined 17.46%. The Westfield Capital Management Company Lp holds 399,178 shares with $49.60 million value, up from 194,983 last quarter. Five Below Inc now has $6.09B valuation. The stock decreased 2.42% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $108.85. About 583,157 shares traded. Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has risen 21.12% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVE News: 23/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $84 FROM $80; 21/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: FIVE, MLHR & more; 21/03/2018 – Five Below 4Q Net $67.4M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Five Below Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIVE); 21/03/2018 – Five Below Sees FY Sales $1.495B-$1.51B; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW REPORTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION FOR $100M; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW, REPORTS TOM VELLIOS’ PLANNED TRANSITION TO CHAIRMAN; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Sees FY Net $132.7M-Net $136.3M; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW SEES 1Q EPS 31C TO 34C, EST. 21C; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC – ANNOUNCES SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION FOR $100MM

Azimuth Capital Management Llc decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 1.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Azimuth Capital Management Llc sold 3,057 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Azimuth Capital Management Llc holds 196,680 shares with $27.49 million value, down from 199,737 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $345.84B valuation. The stock decreased 1.78% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $131.04. About 4.24 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN interim president and chief executive officer, to address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference in New York on May 31; 03/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the 2018 UBS Global Health Care Conference; 28/03/2018 – Mirata BioPharma Becomes Resident Company at Johnson & Johnson Innovation JLABS; 30/05/2018 – JANSSEN SAYS PLANNED START OF PHASE 1B/2 STUDY FOR MULTIPLE MYELOMA IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN ENROLLMENT IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 20/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON SAYS JOSEPH WOLK PROMOTED TO CFO; 29/03/2018 – Sell-side line of the day “Celltrion could be the next $JNJ in the next decade” ������������; 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to relaunch baby care line after its 20% sales decline; 15/03/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION BASED ON DATA FROM MULTICENTER, OPEN-LABEL PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ERDAFITINIB; 16/04/2018 – THE JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – ENTERED WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO DEVELOP, COMMERCIALIZE FACTOR XIA INHIBITORS; 14/05/2018 – STAT Plus: AbbVie and J&J reverse course on a price hike in face of criticism

Among 11 analysts covering Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Five Below had 21 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 28 by Buckingham Research. Loop Capital Markets upgraded the shares of FIVE in report on Tuesday, March 19 to “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, March 28 by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Buy” on Thursday, March 28. The firm has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer given on Wednesday, March 6. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, April 11. The rating was downgraded by J.P. Morgan on Friday, February 22 to “Hold”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $128 target in Thursday, March 28 report.

More notable recent Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Weekly Market Preview/ Five Stocks To Watch For the Coming Week (BABA, CSCO, NVDA, TCEHY, TLRY) – Nasdaq” on August 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Interesting FIVE Put And Call Options For September 27th – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for August 14th – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These Factors Make Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Telecom Stock Roundup: Verizon Sells Tumblr, CenturyLink’s Q2 Earnings & More – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp decreased Old Dominion Freight Line In (NASDAQ:ODFL) stake by 2,225 shares to 145,742 valued at $21.04M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) stake by 12,546 shares and now owns 307,397 shares. Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment is 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 27 investors sold FIVE shares while 121 reduced holdings. only 74 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 52.61 million shares or 2.55% less from 53.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 0.09% invested in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) for 226,692 shares. 7,277 are held by Fdx Advsr. Webster Financial Bank N A has 45 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 25,000 were accumulated by Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas. Numerixs Tech has 5,000 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) for 242,892 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc has 0.01% invested in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 107,981 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Deutsche National Bank Ag stated it has 505,695 shares. Syntal Cap Prtn Limited Liability reported 2,000 shares stake. Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership reported 10,510 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sawgrass Asset Management Ltd Liability owns 13,245 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md owns 0.01% invested in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) for 582,515 shares. Us National Bank De has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). 1,850 are held by M&T Bancshares Corporation.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity. Shares for $419,040 were bought by HEWSON MARILLYN A.

Azimuth Capital Management Llc increased Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) stake by 21,960 shares to 41,521 valued at $2.75 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 1,576 shares and now owns 10,082 shares. United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering Johnson \u0026 Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Johnson \u0026 Johnson has $157 highest and $140 lowest target. $149.43’s average target is 14.03% above currents $131.04 stock price. Johnson \u0026 Johnson had 14 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Monday, February 25 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, June 21 by Barclays Capital. Raymond James maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Wednesday, July 17. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 17 with “Equal-Weight”. Raymond James maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $147 target. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Credit Suisse.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12,033 were reported by Kj Harrison & Ptnrs. Rowland And Company Investment Counsel Adv stated it has 72,349 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0.86% or 5.70 million shares. Donaldson Capital Lc holds 2.56% or 205,566 shares. Kames Cap Public Limited Com accumulated 717,716 shares or 2.84% of the stock. Rice Hall James And Assocs Llc invested in 0.08% or 18,553 shares. Tradition Cap Management Ltd stated it has 2.61% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Boston Ptnrs reported 2.3% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Bender Robert & Associate has 4,981 shares. Bragg Fin Advsr stated it has 1.21% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 34,851 were accumulated by New England Mgmt. The California-based Cap has invested 0.27% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Pioneer Tru Bancorporation N A Or has 2.51% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability has 0.66% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Garrison Bradford & Associates, a New York-based fund reported 3,700 shares.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Lilly’s Psoriasis Drug Found Superior To J&J’s Tremfya In Phase 4 Study – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Johnson & Johnson Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Johnson & Johnson: Getting Attractive As It Sinks Towards $130 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Next courtroom battle for Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 21, 2019.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.38 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.