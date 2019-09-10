Westfield Capital Management Company LP Has Raised Its East West Bancorp (EWBC) Stake by $10.38 Million as Shares Declined; U S Global Investors Stake In American Airls Group (AAL) Was Has Boosted

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp increased its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC) by 45.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp bought 220,803 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.90% . The institutional investor held 708,453 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.98M, up from 487,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in East West Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.52B market cap company. The stock increased 4.12% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $46. About 772,259 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 26.23% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.23% the S&P500. Some Historical EWBC News: 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC – OUTLOOK FOR 2018 CURRENTLY ASSUMES TWO ADDITIONAL FED FUNDS RATE INCREASES IN 2018: IN JUNE AND SEPTEMBER; 13/03/2018 NTN BUZZTIME SAYS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT INTO WITH EAST WEST BANK (EWB) – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Raises Dividend to 23c; 21/04/2018 – DJ East West Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EWBC); 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Reaffirms Its Outlook for the Full Year 2018; 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13; 23/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q Rev $401.1M; 29/05/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 15% TO $0.23/SHR; 05/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANK RECEIVES APPROVAL TO INCREASE AUTHORIZED CAPITAL

U S Global Investors Inc increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 83.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. U S Global Investors Inc bought 266,256 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The institutional investor held 585,558 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.71M, up from 319,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. U S Global Investors Inc who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.27B market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $29.1. About 5.00M shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – EXPECT 2019 AND 2020 CASM EXCLUDING FUEL, SPECIAL ITEMS & NEW LABOR AGREEMENTS TO BE UP ABOUT 1 TO 2 PCT IN EACH YEAR; 27/04/2018 – U.S. House approves bill to reauthorize federal aviation agency; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group Sees 2Q TRASM Up 1.5% to 3.5%; 11/04/2018 – British Airways says cheaper ticket now for sale on some long-haul routes; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Operating Cost Per ASM 15.15 Cents, Up 7.3%; 25/05/2018 – Trump administration opposes requiring ‘reasonable’ airline baggage fees; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-WHITE HOUSE CALLS CHINESE DEMAND “ORWELLIAN NONSENSE” AND SAYS IT “STRONGLY OBJECTS TO CHINA’S ATTEMPTS TO COMPEL PRIVATE FIRMS TO USE SPECIFIC LANGUAGE OF A POLITICAL NATURE”; 02/05/2018 – Report on Business: American Airlines near deal for Bombardier’s neglected small jets; 02/05/2018 – American to Introduce Routes to the Caribbean and Hawaii and Make Winter Schedule Changes to Atlantic and Pacific Routes; 26/04/2018 – AAL: BASIC ECONOMY CONVERSION TO HIGHER FARES MORE THAN 60%

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $138,719 activity. $100,028 worth of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) shares were bought by Zhou Catherine.

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp, which manages about $17.38 billion and $13.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 285,090 shares to 702,275 shares, valued at $48.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME) by 353,687 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.10 million shares, and cut its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK).

Since June 4, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.27 million activity. PARKER W DOUGLAS bought $1.40 million worth of stock. $138,820 worth of stock was bought by EBERWEIN ELISE R on Tuesday, June 4. Leibman Maya had bought 5,000 shares worth $138,150. Johnson Stephen L also bought $138,582 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares. On Tuesday, June 4 the insider CAHILL JOHN T bought $714,973. Shares for $138,820 were bought by KERR DEREK J on Tuesday, June 4.

U S Global Investors Inc, which manages about $845.00M and $208.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT) by 10,758 shares to 41,095 shares, valued at $2.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 2,298 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,853 shares, and cut its stake in Jetblue Awys Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU).

