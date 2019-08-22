Westfield Capital Management Company LP Has Raised Essent Group LTD (ESNT) Holding by $16.82 Million; Constellium Nv (CSTM) Share Price Rose While Kingdon Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp increased its stake in Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) by 36.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp bought 391,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 1.47M shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.66 million, up from 1.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Essent Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $48.56. About 506,638 shares traded. Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) has risen 20.68% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ESNT News: 04/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $167.5 MLN VS $127.6 MLN; 30/05/2018 – Essent Group Announces Jane Chwick and Angela Heise Have Joined Board of Directors; 23/03/2018 – Essent Group Closes $424.4M Reinsurance Transaction and Related Mortgage Insurance-Linked Notes Offering; 04/05/2018 – Essent Group 1Q Net $111.1M; 24/05/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. CEO to Participate in the KBW Mortgage Finance & Asset Management Conference; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP – ON MAY 2, CO, BORROWERS ENTERED INCREMENTAL AMENDMENT NO.1 TO CERTAIN AMENDED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MAY 17, 2017 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD – ALL OTHER MATERIAL TERMS OF CREDIT AGREEMENT, AS AMENDED BY AMENDMENT, REMAIN UNCHANGED; 30/05/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. Announces Jane P. Chwick & Angela Heise Have Joined Board of Directors; 12/03/2018 – Essent Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. Announces Closing of $424.4 Million Reinsurance Transaction and Related Mortgage Insurance-Linked Notes Offering

Kingdon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 5.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingdon Capital Management Llc sold 128,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 2.07 million shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.50 million, down from 2.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingdon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $11.61. About 513,008 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Loss/Shr EUR0.18; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO BE ABLE TO MEET ITS ALUMINIUM CONSUMPTION REQUIREMENTS; 27/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV CSTM.N : SEAPORT GLOBAL RAISES TO BUY, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $14; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Adds Moody’s, Exits Constellium, Cuts Biogen: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Rev EUR1.39B; 25/05/2018 – Voting Results from Constellium’s 2018 Annual General Meeting; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q REV. EU1.4B; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV CSTM.N SAYS RUSAL IS NOT BIG SUPPLIER, ACCOUNTS FOR ABOUT 2-3 PERCENT OF THEIR METAL IMPUTS; 05/05/2018 – WV MetroSources: Capito visits Jackson County based Constellium; 17/05/2018 – Constellium to expand operations in Decin, Czech Republic, to increase casting, recycling and extrusion capacity of aluminium p

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold ESNT shares while 79 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 83.49 million shares or 0.83% less from 84.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp, which manages about $17.38 billion and $13.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 3,809 shares to 237,250 shares, valued at $56.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 149,880 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.05 million shares, and cut its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA).

Kingdon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.27B and $747.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Athenex Inc by 137,368 shares to 538,291 shares, valued at $6.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 61,333 shares in the quarter, for a total of 223,393 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).