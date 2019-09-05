Westfield Capital Management Company LP Has Lowered Its Wpx Energy (WPX) Stake as Valuation Declined; Foot Locker (FL) Shareholder Hillsdale Investment Management Lifted Holding by $486,000 as Stock Declined

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp decreased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 1.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp sold 53,005 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The institutional investor held 4.13 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.15 million, down from 4.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.59. About 9.04M shares traded or 9.35% up from the average. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Loss $115M; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in WPX Energy; 04/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $20; 23/05/2018 – WPX Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 23/05/2018 – WPX Energy: As of 5 P.M. ET Tuesday, $548.6M Aggregate Principal Amount of 2022 Notes, $40.8M Aggregate Principal Amount of 2023 Notes Were Validly Tendered; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY REPORTS EARLY RESULTS OF CASH TENDER OFFERS; 09/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N SAYS OFFERING WAS UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $400 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy Announces Early Results and Early Settlement of Cash Tender Offers; 26/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC CHIEF EXECUTIVE RICK MUNCRIEF SAYS EXPECTS DEMAND FOR CRUDE OIL TO REMAIN ‘TREMENDOUS’; 02/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 6C, EST. LOSS/SHR 2C

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Foot Locker Inc (FL) by 6230.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc bought 8,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.80% . The institutional investor held 8,230 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $499,000, up from 130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Foot Locker Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.42B market cap company. The stock increased 4.92% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $40.29. About 2.70 million shares traded. Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) has declined 14.97% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.97% the S&P500. Some Historical FL News: 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER INC – USING CONSTANT CURRENCIES, INVENTORY DECREASED 7.1 PERCENT AS OF MAY 5; 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker 1Q Net $165M; 14/03/2018 – Footaction Debuts ‘UNCOVER’ Featuring Jonathan Mannion and Freddie Gibbs with REVOLT TV; 07/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Foot Locker, Inc. – FL; 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Foot Locker, Inc; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 8, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Investors in Foot Locker, Inc. of the May 8, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Securities Class Action Involving Alleged Insider Trading; 04/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 96 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit against Foot Locker, Inc; 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER 1Q EPS $1.38; 21/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Foot Locker, Inc. (FL)

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp, which manages about $17.38B and $13.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 99,901 shares to 519,319 shares, valued at $50.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 34,697 shares in the quarter, for a total of 235,429 shares, and has risen its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE:FICO).

Analysts await WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.12 EPS, up 71.43% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.07 per share. WPX’s profit will be $50.69M for 22.06 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by WPX Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold WPX shares while 97 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 394.35 million shares or 0.75% more from 391.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Limited Co, Maryland-based fund reported 56,502 shares. Ameriprise Fincl has invested 0.05% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). 1.39 million are held by Caymus Capital Prtn Limited Partnership. Rafferty Asset Ltd Llc reported 202,835 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio accumulated 437,697 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Fincl Advisers Lc accumulated 179,493 shares. Amer, a New York-based fund reported 788,365 shares. Natl Bank Of New York Mellon holds 0.02% or 4.27M shares. Shelton Mngmt holds 0.11% or 369 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 37,440 shares. Tarbox Family Office stated it has 112 shares. Hbk Investments LP stated it has 546,125 shares. First Personal Fincl reported 0% stake. Stifel Finance Corporation holds 0% or 129,015 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0% or 52,569 shares.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05B and $1.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEMKT:IMO) by 477,270 shares to 1,120 shares, valued at $30,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Idacorp Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 4,890 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45 shares, and cut its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold FL shares while 146 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 106.29 million shares or 0.42% less from 106.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zeke Cap Lc accumulated 0.02% or 3,434 shares. Kennedy Capital Management owns 150,672 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% of its portfolio in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). The New York-based First Manhattan has invested 0% in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). 6,358 are held by Allstate. 24,603 are owned by Old Natl State Bank In. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Lc holds 0.96% or 1.13M shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assocs Md stated it has 0% in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Baldwin Investment Mgmt Ltd holds 7,650 shares. New York-based Lazard Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.01% in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Chevy Chase Trust Holding holds 92,749 shares. Driehaus Mngmt Llc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). The Florida-based Finemark Fincl Bank And Trust has invested 0.01% in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Northern stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Kentucky Retirement holds 4,936 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.