Westfield Capital Management Company LP Has Lowered Its Mcdonalds (MCD) Position; 4 Bullish Analysts Covering Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (MCRB)

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp decreased Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) stake by 5.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp sold 30,580 shares as Mcdonalds Corp (MCD)’s stock rose 8.52%. The Westfield Capital Management Company Lp holds 561,167 shares with $106.57 million value, down from 591,747 last quarter. Mcdonalds Corp now has $163.77 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.53% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $214.48. About 3.52M shares traded or 24.17% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS IT’S RENEWING FOCUS ON BREAKFAST IN U.S; 14/03/2018 – MCD: BREAKFAST IS 25%-30% OF SALES, MOST PROFITABLE PART OF DAY; 30/04/2018 – Revamped menu helps lift McDonald’s sales; 20/04/2018 – DJ McDonald’s Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCD); 12/04/2018 – New York Post: Infected worker may have given McDonald’s customers hepatitis; 27/03/2018 – McDonald’s Has a Legal Problem in Pizza-Loving India; 16/05/2018 – McDonald’s Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 21/03/2018 – @JimCramer highlights the value of McDonald’s: The current pullback is a ‘gift’; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SEES FULL YR G&A DECREASING BY ABOUT 1%; 23/03/2018 – New York Post: Horseback rider turned away from McDonald’s drive-thru

Among 4 analysts covering Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Seres Therapeutics had 10 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by Chardan Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Wednesday, March 6. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by H.C. Wainwright. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 22 by H.C. Wainwright. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Thursday, March 7. See Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) latest ratings:

06/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

30/04/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Jefferies 7.0000

19/03/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Buy Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

11/03/2019 Broker: Chardan Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $15 Maintain

11/03/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy New Target: $13 Maintain

07/03/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Buy New Target: $13 Maintain

06/03/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy New Target: $15 Maintain

06/03/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Buy Maintain

22/02/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy New Target: $16 Initiate

The stock decreased 12.95% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $2.42. About 279,070 shares traded. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) has declined 62.76% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.76% the S&P500. Some Historical MCRB News: 17/04/2018 – Seres Therapeutics Presents New Preclinical Data Supporting the Development of Microbiome Therapeutics for Immuno-Oncology at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 24/05/2018 – Seres Short-Interest Ratio Rises 26% to 56 Days; 11/04/2018 – Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc., Affiliates Report Stake In Seres Therapeutics; 11/04/2018 – NESTLE HEALTH SCIENCE US HOLDINGS, INC REPORTS 16.97 PCT STAKE IN SERES THERAPEUTICS INC AS OF APRIL 10, 2018 – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – Seres Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 69c; 17/05/2018 – Seres Therapeutics to Host Microbiome R&D Event and Webcast on May 24, 2018; 09/05/2018 – SERES THERAPEUTICS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.69; 10/04/2018 Seres Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 20/04/2018 – DJ Seres Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCRB); 18/05/2018 – Seres Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company has market cap of $169.19 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is SER-109, a bacterial spore ecology, which has completed Phase II clinical study to treat multiply recurrent Clostridium difficile infection . It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops SER-287 that is in Phase Ib clinical study in patients with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; and SER-262, a synthetic microbiome therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase Ib study in patients with primary CDI.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 earnings per share, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.70 billion for 24.15 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual earnings per share reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp increased East West Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EWBC) stake by 220,803 shares to 708,453 valued at $33.98M in 2019Q1. It also upped Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) stake by 391,050 shares and now owns 1.47M shares. Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX) was raised too.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $771,429 activity. The insider Fairhurst David Ogden sold 76,411 shares worth $13.62 million. The insider Hoovel Catherine A. sold 1,328 shares worth $233,662. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider Henry Daniel sold $537,767.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet North America Sa has 0.26% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). The Alabama-based Hayek Kallen Inv Mngmt has invested 1.8% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Brown Advisory Limited invested in 6,850 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Lsv Asset accumulated 15,002 shares. Leavell Investment Management Incorporated holds 0.81% or 38,241 shares. Fort Washington Inv Advsr Oh has 0.66% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 309,323 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Lc stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Smart Portfolios Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.19% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 1,195 shares. Opus Limited Liability Com reported 5,572 shares. Seatown Pte Ltd has invested 1.5% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Lc has invested 0.04% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). 1St Source Comml Bank has invested 0.75% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Eastern National Bank reported 1.06% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Edge Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp owns 3,161 shares. Palisade Asset Mngmt Ltd Co has 1.6% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD).

Among 18 analysts covering McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. McDonald’s had 35 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $22000 target in Friday, June 7 report. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by Piper Jaffray. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, July 29 report. Wells Fargo maintained McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) rating on Monday, July 29. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $23700 target. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by Longbow with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Wednesday, May 1. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, May 1 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 29 by UBS. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $21500 target in Friday, June 28 report. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co.