Westfield Capital Management Company LP Has Lowered Its Holding in Realpage (RP) as Share Value Declined; Armstrong World Inds New (AWI) Valuation Rose While Mig Capital Has Cut Its Position

Mig Capital Llc decreased its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (AWI) by 36.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc sold 206,749 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% . The hedge fund held 355,251 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.53M, down from 562,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Armstrong World Inds Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $97.53. About 333,477 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 45.62% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AWI News: 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 79C, EST. 80C; 12/03/2018 – LAUNCHED EQUITY OFFERINGS: AWI BL AQUA HLI MC EYE SABR; 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres; 15/05/2018 – Valueact Adds SLM, Exits Microsoft, Cuts Armstrong World: 13F; 23/04/2018 – DJ Armstrong World Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AWI); 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q Loss/Shr 25c; 14/03/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES HOLDER VA PARTNERS CUT STAKE; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD REAFFIRMING GREATER THAN 10% ADJ EBITDA GROWTH; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.60-EPS $3.82; 15/05/2018 – VALUEACT REDUCED AWI, CBRE IN 1Q: 13F

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp decreased its stake in Realpage Inc (RP) by 5.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp sold 47,657 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The institutional investor held 750,917 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.19M, down from 798,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Realpage Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $64.64. About 623,069 shares traded or 2.40% up from the average. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 14.85% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE 1Q REV. $201.3M, EST. $201.0M; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q EPS 9c-EPS 11c; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – CASH PORTION OF TRANSACTION WAS FINANCED FROM COMPANY’S EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE 1Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 34C; 20/04/2018 – DJ RealPage Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RP); 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.38 TO $0.44; 17/04/2018 – Single Family Housing Leader HomeRiver Group Selects RealPage’s Propertyware Platform; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.46 TO $1.51; 03/05/2018 – RealPage 1Q Rev $201.3M; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.46-Adj EPS $1.51

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 25 investors sold AWI shares while 86 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 46.88 million shares or 1.58% less from 47.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc World owns 3,308 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 0.15% or 12,900 shares. 188,780 were reported by Canada Pension Plan Inv Board. Jfs Wealth Advsr Limited owns 0% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 26 shares. Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Argent Trust holds 4,336 shares. Moreover, Los Angeles Mgmt & Equity Rech has 0.14% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 274,656 shares. Hudson Bay L P, a New York-based fund reported 54,200 shares. Advisory Research reported 0.63% stake. Quantbot Technology LP reported 348 shares. Prudential accumulated 12,309 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust has invested 0.04% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 5,556 shares. 6,732 were reported by Art Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 77,847 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Analysts await Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 17.12% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.11 per share. AWI’s profit will be $63.27 million for 18.76 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by Armstrong World Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.36% EPS growth.

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp, which manages about $17.38 billion and $13.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 5,775 shares to 456,776 shares, valued at $41.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 95,470 shares in the quarter, for a total of 913,570 shares, and has risen its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP).

Since March 26, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $17.01 million activity.