Westfield Capital Management Company LP Has Lowered Costar Group (CSGP) Holding By $2.75 Million; Eastgroup Properties (EGP) Sentiment Is 1.33

Eastgroup Properties Inc (EGP) investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.13, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 122 funds opened new and increased positions, while 92 cut down and sold equity positions in Eastgroup Properties Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 34.61 million shares, up from 34.09 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Eastgroup Properties Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 21 Reduced: 71 Increased: 76 New Position: 46.

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp decreased Costar Group Inc (CSGP) stake by 5.74% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp sold 4,965 shares as Costar Group Inc (CSGP)’s stock rose 24.07%. The Westfield Capital Management Company Lp holds 81,494 shares with $45.15 million value, down from 86,459 last quarter. Costar Group Inc now has $21.06B valuation. The stock decreased 3.08% or $18.3 during the last trading session, reaching $576.28. About 315,557 shares traded or 20.59% up from the average. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 48.45% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 25/04/2018 – Tony Wilbert: CoStar News Scoop: Boston Properties Bests Rivals With $616 Million Winning Bid for Santa Monica Business; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q Rev $273.7M; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q EPS $1.44; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR GROUP INC CSGP.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $7.44 TO $7.64; 18/04/2018 – CoStar Group has calculated already more than 90 million square feet of retail space (including Bon-Ton) is set to close in 2018; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR CUT 158 JOBS IN INITIAL REDUCTION EARLIER THIS MONTH; 28/03/2018 – CoStar at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 15/05/2018 – CoStar Group: Playboy Moving Headquarters to Westwood; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR 1Q REV. $274M, EST. $270.6M; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR GROUP INC CSGP.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.174 BLN TO $1.19 BLN

EastGroup Properties, Inc., is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $4.70 billion. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It has a 49.9 P/E ratio. It is focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $125. About 130,395 shares traded. EastGroup Properties, Inc. (EGP) has risen 28.43% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EGP News: 14/05/2018 – EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC EGP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $91; 24/05/2018 – EastGroup Properties Announces 154th Consecutive Quarterly Cash Dividend; 25/05/2018 – EAST GROUP 300376.SZ SAYS SECURITIES REGULATOR TO FINE COMPANY’S OWNER FOR VIOLATION OF SECURITIES REGULATIONS, BUT WILL NOT PUNISH COMPANY; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC EGP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.51 TO $4.61, EST. $4.51; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP SEES 2Q FFO/SHR $1.11 TO $1.13, EST. $1.13; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP 1Q FFO/SHR $1.16, EST. $1.10; 19/04/2018 – EastGroup 1Q EPS 83c; 22/04/2018 – DJ EastGroup Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EGP); 19/04/2018 – EastGroup 1Q Rev $72.2M

Analysts await EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.25 EPS, up 6.84% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.17 per share. EGP’s profit will be $46.95M for 25.00 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual EPS reported by EastGroup Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.31% EPS growth.

Weiss Multi holds 0.98% of its portfolio in EastGroup Properties, Inc. for 319,892 shares. Kempen Capital Management N.V. owns 96,400 shares or 0.97% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Honeywell International Inc has 0.93% invested in the company for 20,670 shares. The New York-based Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc has invested 0.86% in the stock. Westover Capital Advisors Llc, a Delaware-based fund reported 15,032 shares.

Analysts await CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.24 EPS, up 13.13% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.98 per share. CSGP’s profit will be $81.87M for 64.32 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.95 actual EPS reported by CoStar Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.87% EPS growth.

