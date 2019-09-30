Westfield Capital Management Company LP Has Lifted Its Fiserv (FISV) Stake by $525,525; Fidelity National Financial Holds Stake in Abbvie (ABBV)

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp increased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 1.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp bought 5,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 456,776 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.64M, up from 451,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $103.58. About 1.04 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 30/05/2018 – Broadway Bank Enhances Commercial Banking Experience to Support Growth Goals; 12/04/2018 – Farmers & Merchants Savings Bank Moves to Fiserv to Drive Growth with an Enhanced Customer Experience; 14/05/2018 – Fiserv to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 23, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Completed Two-For-One Stk Split on March 19; 27/03/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Sees FY Adj EPS $3.02-Adj EPS $3.15 in Split-Adjusted Range; 06/03/2018 Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk; 24/04/2018 – Matt: BREAKING: Sources tell SoccerBallNews™ that Brookfield-based Fiserv, Inc. will purchase naming rights for the new M…; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Net $423M; 09/04/2018 – Carter Bank & Trust Embarks on Digital Transformation with Fiserv

Fidelity National Financial Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 39.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fidelity National Financial Inc bought 82,340 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 290,290 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.11 million, up from 207,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $76.26. About 4.21M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: Darzalex Is the First Monoclonal Antibody Approved for Newly Diagnosed Patients With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Leads Market’s Plunge as Bio Blockbusters Face Reckoning; 10/04/2018 – Frazier adds $780M fund for its ‘growth buyout’ team; FDA pushes back its deadline on AbbVie’s elagolix; Promethera buys NASH drug; 23/03/2018 – REG-INNATE PHARMA : EXPANSION OF MCRC COHORT IN PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB WITH IMFINZI; 27/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC -; 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC; 28/03/2018 – lmmunovaccine Announces Initiation of Patient Dosing in lnvestigator-Sponsored Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Its Lead Candidate DPX-Survivac Used in Combination with Pembrolizumab in Patients with DLBCL; 05/04/2018 – $21B or bust! AbbVie ensures its blockbuster US marathon on Humira will run into 2023 $ABBV; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp, which manages about $17.38B and $13.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 13,748 shares to 303,275 shares, valued at $119.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 16,078 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 428,287 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 32 investors sold FISV shares while 308 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 396.87 million shares or 3.10% more from 384.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $16.22 million activity. Gosebruch Henry O also bought $2.02 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. $2.05 million worth of stock was bought by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26. The insider Schumacher Laura J bought $1.76M. $498,057 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by Donoghoe Nicholas on Thursday, August 29. The insider RAPP EDWARD J bought 7,500 shares worth $504,750. Shares for $1.00 million were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan on Friday, August 16.