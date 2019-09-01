Westfield Capital Management Company LP Has Increased Wex (WEX) Position by $3.25 Million as Share Value Rose; As Gtt Communications (GTT) Shares Declined, Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Position by $1.02 Million

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp increased its stake in Wex Inc (WEX) by 14.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp bought 16,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 138,176 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.53M, up from 121,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Wex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $204.55. About 177,993 shares traded. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 14.74% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Wex; 09/04/2018 – WEX to Modify Presentation of Some Line Items in Financials, Starting in 1Q; 25/04/2018 – WEX and Raízen establish a partnership to exploit the freight sector; segment amounts to BRL 100 billion/year spend in Brazil; 23/04/2018 – WEX Health to Host 11th Annual Go-To Industry Event; 24/04/2018 – WEX Inc. Announces ClearView Snap–Its Latest Data Platform–at NAFA Institute & Expo 2018; 14/03/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $166 FROM $159; 03/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N FY2018 REV VIEW $1.43 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – lnfinisource Benefit Services wins CDH Platform Partner of the Year Award from WEX Health, Inc; 07/05/2018 – WEX Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 10/04/2018 – WEX & MIKE ALBERT FLEET SOLUTIONS EXTEND PARTNERSHIP

Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) by 15.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management Lp sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 70.44% . The hedge fund held 163,700 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.68M, down from 193,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Gtt Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $520.95 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.70% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $9.51. About 1.36M shares traded or 43.28% up from the average. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 72.37% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 30/05/2018 – REG-GTT: Main terms and conditions of the share buy-back programme; 21/05/2018 – GTT Comms Presenting at Conference May 30; 23/04/2018 – DJ GTT Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTT); 17/04/2018 – S&P REVISES GTT COMMUNICATIONS, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘B’; 05/04/2018 – GTT : GTT RECEIVES TWO NEW ORDERS FROM DSME; 12/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – CONFIRMS 2018 OBJECTIVES; 12/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – AT MARCH 31, 2018, THE ORDER BOOK COMPRISED 83 UNITS; 26/04/2018 – GTT’S B2 CORPORATE FAMILY RATING UNCHANGED BY MOODY’S; 12/04/2018 – GTT 1Q REV. EU64.2M; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms GTT Comms ‘B’ Rtg; Otlk Negative; Debt Rated ‘B’

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 39 investors sold WEX shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 40.86 million shares or 5.57% less from 43.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trustmark Bancorp Trust Department accumulated 74 shares or 0% of the stock. Stifel Corporation owns 1,514 shares. 2,803 are held by Hsbc Public Limited Liability Corp. Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 31,795 shares. Pnc Serv Grp holds 145,005 shares. Captrust Fin Advisors, North Carolina-based fund reported 19 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 75,112 shares. 9,715 were accumulated by Psagot Invest House Limited. Raymond James Trust Na reported 1,476 shares. Ww Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 2,415 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Voya Management Limited Company has invested 0.02% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Signaturefd Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Barclays Pcl reported 0% stake. Shell Asset Mgmt has invested 0.02% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Citigroup has invested 0% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX).

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp, which manages about $17.38 billion and $13.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 4,605 shares to 330,082 shares, valued at $33.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 29,420 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 723,431 shares, and cut its stake in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS).

