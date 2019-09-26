Westfield Capital Management Company LP Has Increased Its Stake in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) by $574,560 as Share Value Rose; Zoetis (ZTS) Market Value Rose While Cantillon Capital Management Has Lowered Holding

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp increased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) by 1.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp bought 5,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.76% . The institutional investor held 524,639 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $57.08M, up from 519,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Tractor Supply Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $89.96. About 250,297 shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500.

Cantillon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 1.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cantillon Capital Management Llc sold 75,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The hedge fund held 3.71 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $420.86 million, down from 3.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cantillon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $125.17. About 119,397 shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 15/05/2018 – ANATARA REPORTS EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL LICENSE PACT WITH ZOETIS; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy veterinary diagnostics firm Abaxis for $1.9 bln; 10/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $85; 06/04/2018 – Lilly set to collect initial Elanco bids –; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SAYS UPON DEAL TERMINATION BY ABAXIS OR CO, TERMINATION FEE OF $70 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY ABAXIS – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Zoetis One of America’s Best Employers for Third Year in a Row; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR US $83/SHR IN CASH; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES DEAL IMPACTING 2018 REPORTED EARNINGS; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS, A LEADING GLOBAL PROVIDER OF VETERINARY; 29/03/2018 – Zoetis to Host Webcast and Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 37 investors sold TSCO shares while 197 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 95.08 million shares or 0.07% less from 95.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Element Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 46,094 shares. Renaissance Tech stated it has 299,700 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 28,852 shares. Diversified Trust Co invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Voya Invest Mgmt Limited reported 81,829 shares. Sandy Spring Bank & Trust reported 0% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Shellback Lp reported 87,486 shares stake. Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 1.35M shares. 7,082 were reported by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct owns 0.07% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 19,390 shares. 57,202 were accumulated by Tudor Inv Et Al. National Pension has 0% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). 82,639 are held by Quantitative Invest Mngmt Lc. Thomas Story & Son Limited reported 4.91% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp, which manages about $17.38B and $13.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 150,901 shares to 28,804 shares, valued at $4.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS) by 122,973 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 397,761 shares, and cut its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (NYSE:AJG).

Analysts await Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.89 earnings per share, up 7.23% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.83 per share. ZTS’s profit will be $425.03M for 35.16 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by Zoetis Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.11% negative EPS growth.

