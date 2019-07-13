Westfield Capital Management Company LP Has Increased Its Lincoln Elec Hldgs (LECO) Holding; Profile of 4 Analysts Covering Colfax (CFX)

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp increased Lincoln Elec Hldgs Inc (LECO) stake by 8.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp acquired 24,120 shares as Lincoln Elec Hldgs Inc (LECO)’s stock declined 10.01%. The Westfield Capital Management Company Lp holds 320,998 shares with $26.92M value, up from 296,878 last quarter. Lincoln Elec Hldgs Inc now has $5.25 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.53% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $83.54. About 573,811 shares traded or 72.50% up from the average. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) has declined 7.71% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LECO News: 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Exits Lincoln Electric; 13/04/2018 – Lincoln Electric Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 04/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Lincoln Electric, Cytosorbents, Materion, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Washington Re; 30/04/2018 – Lincoln Electric Announces May 2018 Events With the Financial Community; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Lincoln Electric System, NE 2018 Revenue Bnds ‘AA’; 23/04/2018 – Lincoln Electric 1Q Net $60.8M; 13/03/2018 Lincoln Electric Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Lincoln Electric 1Q EPS 92c; 25/05/2018 – Hartford MidCap Adds Lincoln Electric, Exits Alaska Air; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Electric Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average

Among 6 analysts covering Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Colfax Corp had 13 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained it with “Sell” rating and $28 target in Wednesday, March 13 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, March 14 with “Hold”. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Longbow. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Wednesday, July 10, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. See Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold LECO shares while 85 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 44.43 million shares or 2.41% less from 45.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tocqueville Asset Management LP has invested 0% in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO). 45,409 are held by Arizona State Retirement. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO). Ameritas Partners accumulated 0.15% or 37,704 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc stated it has 163,624 shares. Highstreet Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0% in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) or 37 shares. Automobile Association stated it has 9,777 shares. Yhb Advsrs Incorporated holds 6,847 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors invested 0% of its portfolio in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 0% in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) or 8,167 shares. Natixis Advisors Lp invested in 0.04% or 54,114 shares. California-based Fdx Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO). 86,160 were reported by Lawson Kroeker Mgmt Inc Ne. 103,098 were accumulated by Manufacturers Life Ins Co The. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO).

More notable recent Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “This is Why Lincoln Electric Holdings (LECO) is a Great Dividend Stock – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2019, also Crainscleveland.com with their article: “Lincoln Electric grows stake in Turkish welding products maker – Crain’s Cleveland Business” published on July 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Lincoln Electric Completes Purchase of the Controlling Stake in Askaynak – GlobeNewswire” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ:LECO), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Lincoln Electric Holdings had 5 analyst reports since January 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) earned “Hold” rating by Wellington Shields on Friday, February 15.

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp decreased Univar Inc stake by 1.12 million shares to 27,650 valued at $613,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX) stake by 2,118 shares and now owns 244,320 shares. Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) was reduced too.

The stock increased 3.04% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $27.14. About 1.21 million shares traded. Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) has declined 17.73% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.16% the S&P500.

More notable recent Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Investors Undervaluing Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) By 37%? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Colfax Reports First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:CFX – GlobeNewswire” published on May 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Colfax Announces Offering of Senior Notes NYSE:CFX – GlobeNewswire” on January 28, 2019. More interesting news about Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Colfax Corporation (CFX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Colfax Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 Results NYSE:CFX – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 13, 2019.

Colfax Corporation, an industrial manufacturing and engineering company, provides gas and fluid handling, and fabrication technology services and products worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.19 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Gas and Fluid Handling, and Fabrication Technology. It has a 52.39 P/E ratio. The Gas and Fluid Handling segment designs, makes, supplies, installs, and maintains heavy-duty centrifugal and axial fans, rotary heat exchangers, gas compressors, pumps, fluid handling systems, controls, and specialty valves.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold Colfax Corporation shares while 40 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 106.47 million shares or 16.58% more from 91.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 25,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd accumulated 82,776 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management has invested 0.02% in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX). Lincoln Cap Ltd Liability Corp invested in 2.06% or 143,919 shares. New York-based Select Equity Lp has invested 0% in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX). Numerixs Tech holds 0.03% or 8,400 shares in its portfolio. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc owns 133,471 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Cordasco Fincl Ntwk has invested 0% in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX). 29,700 are owned by Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Grp Ltd Liability Corporation. Morgan Stanley reported 26,030 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Scopus Asset Management Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX). Goldman Sachs Group stated it has 672,260 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Centurylink stated it has 0.5% of its portfolio in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX). Neuberger Berman Limited Liability owns 351,798 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cove Street Cap Lc holds 3.32% of its portfolio in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) for 913,925 shares.