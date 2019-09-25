Westfield Capital Management Company LP Has Increased Its Holding in Matson (MATX) by $2.39 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Canadian National Railway (CNI) Stock Value Rose, Baskin Financial Services Lifted Its Stake by $4.05 Million

Baskin Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Canadian National Railway (CNI) by 44.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baskin Financial Services Inc bought 44,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.83% . The institutional investor held 141,914 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.13M, up from 97,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Canadian National Railway for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $89.36. About 668,351 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Add Train Crews in Western Canada; 24/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNI.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $86; 22/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – DETAILS OF AGREEMENT ARE BEING WITHHELD PENDING RATIFICATION BY TCRC MEMBERS, A PROCESS EXPECTED TO TAKE ABOUT 60 DAYS; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Offer Incentives for Recently-Retired Operating Employees to Return to Wor; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – IN 2018, CN NOW PLANS TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY C$3.4 BLN IN ITS CAPITAL PROGRAM; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY – FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT WITH TEAMSTERS CANADA RAIL CONFERENCE RUNS THROUGH DEC 31, 2022; 05/03/2018 Canadian National Railway CEO Luc Jobin Steps Down; 24/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: Robert Pace Was Unanimously Re-Elected by as Board Chair; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q EPS C$1.00; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – QTRLY OPERATING RATIO OF 67.8 PER CENT, AN INCREASE OF 6.0 POINTS

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp increased its stake in Matson Inc (MATX) by 25.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp bought 62,909 shares as the company's stock rose 5.87% . The institutional investor held 313,804 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.19M, up from 250,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Matson Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $38.6. About 78,347 shares traded. Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) has risen 16.69% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.69% the S&P500.

More notable recent Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Ocean Rate Report: "Sizzling" Bulkers Hit Near Nine-Year High – Yahoo Finance" on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Why Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance" published on August 03, 2019, Benzinga.com published: "Ocean Rate Report: LNG Heats Up, Boxes Continue Slide – Benzinga" on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: "Matson On Schedule to Meet IMO 2020 Emission Regulation – PRNewswire" published on June 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com's news article titled: "Matson, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha" with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp, which manages about $17.38 billion and $13.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 30,080 shares to 1.28 million shares, valued at $111.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME) by 52,052 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.04M shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 16 investors sold MATX shares while 56 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 36.50 million shares or 0.45% more from 36.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Metropolitan Life Ins holds 0.01% in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) or 13,926 shares. 6,230 are held by James Invest Research. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 16,839 shares stake. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust, New York-based fund reported 6,701 shares. Td Asset Mngmt reported 56,398 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mason Street Advisors stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX). Pinebridge Investments LP holds 31,738 shares. D E Shaw & Inc holds 48,281 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 66,432 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. The Iowa-based Principal Financial Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.01% in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX). Citigroup Inc accumulated 22,884 shares or 0% of the stock. Gam Hldgs Ag invested in 0.01% or 8,456 shares. Ls Inv Advisors Ltd Com, a Michigan-based fund reported 4,578 shares. 5,691 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Denali Advsr Ltd Company holds 0.14% or 24,100 shares.