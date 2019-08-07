Westfield Capital Management Company LP Has Decreased Its Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) Stake by $1.83 Million; Shares Rose; Canadian National Railway Co (CNI) Shareholder Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Has Lifted Its Holding by $880,833 as Market Value Rose

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Canadian National Railway Co (CNI) by 3.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc bought 9,897 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.83% . The institutional investor held 301,337 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.96 million, up from 291,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Canadian National Railway Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $91.75. About 908,478 shares traded or 19.00% up from the average. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 24/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNI.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $86; 23/04/2018 – Canadian National Lowers Guidance — Earnings Review; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNR.TO SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR C$5.10 TO C$5.25; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – IN 2018, CN NOW PLANS TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY C$3.4 BLN IN ITS CAPITAL PROGRAM; 27/05/2018 – The labor strife comes at a time of tighter rail capacity in Canada, with CP and rival Canadian National Railway facing strong demand for shipments of grain, potash and other commodities; 22/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – DETAILS OF AGREEMENT ARE BEING WITHHELD PENDING RATIFICATION BY TCRC MEMBERS, A PROCESS EXPECTED TO TAKE ABOUT 60 DAYS; 02/05/2018 – Canadian National to Buy 350 Lumber Cars to Meet Demand; 07/03/2018 – Canadian National Above Peer Average; 13/03/2018 – BBB’s Canadian National Password Day March 15 #BBBPasswordDay; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Lease 130 Locomotives to Increase Capacity in Western Canada

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp decreased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by 4.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp sold 27,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The institutional investor held 584,681 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.02M, down from 612,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $74.64. About 787,187 shares traded or 55.87% up from the average. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at Interxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 07/03/2018 – Correct: InterXion 4Q EPS EUR0.15; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q EPS 16c; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Institutional Buys 1.7% of InterXion; 17/05/2018 – InterXion Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – REAFFIRMING GUIDANCE FOR REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV SAYS FOR FY 2018, SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING INTANGIBLES) OF €335 MILLION — €365 MILLION; 14/03/2018 – InterXion at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING INTANGIBLES) EUR 365 MLN – EUR 390 MLN; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE INCREASED BY 16% TO EUR 0.17

More notable recent Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Ray-Mont Logistics Announces New Plastic Pellet Export Facility at Port of Prince Rupert – GlobeNewswire” on July 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 23, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CN announces David Trent as Vice-President and Chief Digital Officer – GlobeNewswire” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “TFSA Investors: 2 Reliable Stocks With Growing Dividends – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Transportation Stocks to Watch in July – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc, which manages about $978.23M and $904.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortive Corp by 4,928 shares to 41,034 shares, valued at $3.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 2,033 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,822 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).