Westfield Capital Management Company LP Has Decreased By $74.65 Million Its Mettler Toledo International (MTD) Holding; Fidus Investment (FDUS) Sentiment Is 1.16

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp decreased Mettler Toledo International (MTD) stake by 28.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp sold 103,391 shares as Mettler Toledo International (MTD)’s stock rose 2.38%. The Westfield Capital Management Company Lp holds 257,237 shares with $185.98M value, down from 360,628 last quarter. Mettler Toledo International now has $16.33 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.48% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $663.74. About 145,774 shares traded. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has risen 30.07% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.07% the S&P500.

Fidus Investment Corp (FDUS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.09, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 29 investment managers opened new or increased holdings, while 25 sold and trimmed holdings in Fidus Investment Corp. The investment managers in our database now hold: 6.29 million shares, down from 6.39 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Fidus Investment Corp in top ten holdings increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 5 Reduced: 20 Increased: 16 New Position: 13.

The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $14.5. About 38,361 shares traded. Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS) has risen 12.58% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FDUS News: 06/04/2018 – KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A Principal-at-Risk Variable Rate Notes; 16/04/2018 – BAM IN COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE PACT WITH FIDUS RE LTD; 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $ 0.36; 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.30; 16/04/2018 – BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL – EXPANDING CLAIMS-PAYING RESOURCES BY $100 MLN THROUGH COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE AGREEMENT WITH FIDUS RE; 06/04/2018 KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development firm specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans. The company has market cap of $354.72 million. It does not invest in turnarounds or distressed situations. It has a 8.57 P/E ratio. The fund prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, business services, consumer services and products including retail, food, and beverage, healthcare services and products, industrial services and products, information technology services, niche manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and value-added distribution sectors.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $102,716 activity.

West Family Investments Inc. holds 2.38% of its portfolio in Fidus Investment Corporation for 620,824 shares. Stepstone Group Lp owns 212,004 shares or 1.56% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Novare Capital Management Llc has 0.76% invested in the company for 315,381 shares. The California-based Wespac Advisors Llc has invested 0.68% in the stock. Muzinich & Co. Inc., a New York-based fund reported 250,505 shares.

