Westfield Capital Management Company LP Has Boosted Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Stake; Axa Decreased By $542,106 Its Canadian Nat Res LTD (CNQ) Position

Axa decreased Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ) stake by 23.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Axa sold 20,078 shares as Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ)’s stock declined 12.65%. The Axa holds 65,528 shares with $1.80 million value, down from 85,606 last quarter. Canadian Nat Res Ltd now has $27.25 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.38% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $22.99. About 888,778 shares traded. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 30.68% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 07/05/2018 – Shell to Sell Canadian Natural Resources Stake for $3.3 Billion; 12/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$44 FROM C$43; 08/05/2018 – REG-ROYAL DUTCH SHELL: SHELL SELLS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD; 07/05/2018 – Shell to sell stake in Canadian Natural for about $3.3 bln -Globe and Mail; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Funds 1Q Funds Flow From Operations C$2.33B; 04/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : GMP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$57 FROM C$56; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q Net C$583M; 07/05/2018 – SHELL TO SELL ITS ENTIRE STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL FOR C$3.3B; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Cheetah Mobile, AngloGold Ashanti, Canadian Natural Resources, BHP Billiton, Infos; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural’s Annual 2018 Capital Expenditures Are Targeted to Be Approximately C$4.3 Billion

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp increased Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) stake by 17.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp acquired 34,697 shares as Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)’s stock declined 8.06%. The Westfield Capital Management Company Lp holds 235,429 shares with $57.18M value, up from 200,732 last quarter. Palo Alto Networks Inc now has $19.49B valuation. The stock decreased 1.13% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $202.25. About 421,157 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Evident.io for $300M Cash; 11/04/2018 – Luminate Announces General Availability of Its BeyondCorp-as-a-Service Secured Access Platform; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS – ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ISRAEL-BASED SECDO; 22/05/2018 – Critical Start Announces New Advanced Threat Analytics App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aaa To Palo Alto Usd’s (CA) Go Bonds (Election of 2008), Series 2018; Outlook Stable; 20/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS ANNOUNCES ADVANCEMENTS TO ITS TRAPS ADVANCED ENDPOINT PROTECTION OFFERING; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SEES POTENTIAL 90% UPSIDE FOR PANW OVER NEXT 2 YEARS; 01/05/2018 – Plant Prefab Completes New Prefabricated Residence in Palo Alto; 28/03/2018 – Mike Ruettgers Joins Virsec Board of Directors; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS IT IS PARTICULARLY CONCERNING THAT UKRAINIAN CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE APPEARS TO BE TARGET OF POSSIBLE ATTACK

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Flossbach Von Storch Ag reported 0.57% stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 121,242 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Fin Counselors Inc has invested 0.08% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Mackenzie Fincl Corp invested in 0% or 1,705 shares. The Washington-based First Washington has invested 3.32% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). World Asset Mngmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 3,046 shares. The New York-based M&T National Bank & Trust has invested 0.03% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Wellington Shields And Co Limited Co has 1,100 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 25,578 shares. Redwood Investments Ltd reported 12,884 shares. Art Advsr Limited holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 18,200 shares. Moody Bank & Trust Trust Division owns 18,420 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.02% or 1,063 shares. First Mercantile Trust has 0.18% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.29% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp decreased Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc (NYSE:CRL) stake by 3,535 shares to 231,142 valued at $33.57 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) stake by 349,237 shares and now owns 1.15 million shares. Paypal Hldgs Inc was reduced too.

More notable recent Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PANW removed from Best Ideas list – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Palo Alto -6% on sales exec departure – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “15 Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as the Industry Heats Up – Investorplace.com” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Palo Alto Networks Receives FedRAMP Authorization for Cloud-Based WildFire Malware Prevention Service – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Among 22 analysts covering Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW), 19 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Palo Alto Networks has $325 highest and $190 lowest target. $279’s average target is 37.95% above currents $202.25 stock price. Palo Alto Networks had 31 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Mizuho. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Deutsche Bank. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of PANW in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, February 27. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $279 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Wednesday, February 27. Macquarie Research maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”.

More notable recent Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “3 Stocks That Could Be Ready to Take Off! – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 20, 2019, Fool.ca published: “This $9750 Income Stream Will Only Get Bigger in 2020 – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 18, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “2 Top Dividend Stocks Selling Absurdly Cheap – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “EQT among top three fastest growing global oil and gas producers, report says – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.