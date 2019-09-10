Westfield Capital Management Company LP Has Boosted Its Microchip Technology (MCHP) Position; CNB Financial (CCNE) Has 1.12 Sentiment

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp increased Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) stake by 693.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp acquired 388,661 shares as Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP)’s stock declined 4.59%. The Westfield Capital Management Company Lp holds 444,716 shares with $36.89 million value, up from 56,055 last quarter. Microchip Technology Inc now has $21.02 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $92.57. About 1.57M shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba1 Cfr To Microchip Technology; New Senior Secured Debt At Baa3; 03/05/2018 – FITCH ASSIGNS A ‘BB+’ FIRST-TIME RATING TO MICROCHIP; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECH -CEO SAYS NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT FROM CHINA, ZTE ON EARNINGS – CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – Microsemi/Microchip Being Reviewed Under Mofcom Simple Procedure; 15/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees Closing Microsemi Buy In Late May or Early June; 12/03/2018 – Zecotek Introduces Innovative Wireless ASIC Microchip For Positron Emission Tomography Medical Imaging; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP: MICROSEMI HOLDERS APPROVED MERGER; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech 4Q Cash Flow From Operations $359.6M; 15/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – ANTICIPATES THAT MICROSEMI MERGER WILL BE COMPLETED IN LATE MAY/EARLY JUNE; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC MCHP.O – PRICING OF TWO SERIES OF ITS NOTES IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $2.0 BLN IN AN UNREGISTERED OFFERING

CNB Financial Corp (CCNE) investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.62, from 1.74 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 28 investment managers opened new and increased equity positions, while 25 reduced and sold their stakes in CNB Financial Corp. The investment managers in our database reported: 6.51 million shares, up from 6.46 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding CNB Financial Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 23 Increased: 20 New Position: 8.

Banc Funds Co Llc holds 0.64% of its portfolio in CNB Financial Corporation for 339,914 shares. Maltese Capital Management Llc owns 120,400 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust has 0.21% invested in the company for 207,414 shares. The Ohio-based Bowling Portfolio Management Llc has invested 0.15% in the stock. Ejf Capital Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 41,221 shares.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for CNB Bank that provides various banking services and products for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company has market cap of $425.72 million. The companyÂ’s principal services and products comprise checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans. It has a 11.35 P/E ratio. It also offers various other specialized financial services; and trust and asset management services, including the administration of trusts and estates, retirement plans, and other employee benefit plans, as well as a range of wealth management services.

Analysts await CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.63 EPS, up 5.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.6 per share. CCNE’s profit will be $9.65 million for 11.03 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by CNB Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.56% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CNB Financial (CCNE) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CNB Financial Corporation (CCNE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “6 Reasons to Add Salisbury Bancorp Stock in Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Validea John Neff Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 8/14/2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now The Time To Put CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold MCHP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 317.11 million shares or 20.08% more from 264.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 5 analysts covering Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Microchip Technology has $130 highest and $10000 lowest target. $116’s average target is 25.31% above currents $92.57 stock price. Microchip Technology had 12 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 9 by Mizuho. Wells Fargo initiated the shares of MCHP in report on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) earned “Buy” rating by B. Riley & Co on Monday, May 6. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of MCHP in report on Thursday, May 9 with “Outperform” rating. Piper Jaffray maintained Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Monday, July 29.