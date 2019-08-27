Westfield Capital Management Company LP Decreased Position in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) as Stock Rose; As Polaris Industries Ord (PII) Market Value Declined, Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company Has Cut by $2.25 Million Its Stake

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Ord (PII) by 34.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company sold 26,754 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% . The institutional investor held 51,746 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37 million, down from 78,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company who had been investing in Polaris Industries Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $78.99. About 457,229 shares traded. Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 8.74% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Polaris Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PII); 12/04/2018 – Julie Gilbert to Join Polaris as Chief Customer Engagement and Growth Officer; 06/03/2018 – The 72-Inch Polaris® RZR® Is Here, Introducing the RZR® XP Turbo S – Unleash the Beast; 31/05/2018 – Polaris at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 19/04/2018 – Polaris Recalls Phoenix 200 All-Terrain Vehicles Due to Crash Hazard; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Industries adds boats to its portfolio of snowmobiles and ATVs with the acquisition of Boat Holdings; 02/05/2018 – Polaris® RANGER® Celebrates Two Decades of Innovation and Leadership; 10/05/2018 – Polaris Slingshot Introduces “Club Slingshot” Owners Group; 25/04/2018 – Polaris Declares Regular Cash Dividend; 11/04/2018 – Polaris RZR® Factory Racing Continues 2018 Success with Victories in Eight UTV Classes at the Polaris RZR UTV World Championship & San Felipe 250

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp decreased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by 16.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp sold 172,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.55% . The institutional investor held 892,396 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.62 million, down from 1.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Western Alliance Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $42.36. About 600,002 shares traded. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 12.62% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WAL News: 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorp 1Q Net $100.9M; 19/04/2018 – WESTERN ALLIANCE 1Q EPS 96C; 18/04/2018 – S&P REVISES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 20/04/2018 – DJ Western Alliance Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAL); 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Performance

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp, which manages about $17.38 billion and $13.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 84,410 shares to 1.38 million shares, valued at $64.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) by 9,580 shares in the quarter, for a total of 427,230 shares, and has risen its stake in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Analysts await Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.20 EPS, up 14.29% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.05 per share. WAL’s profit will be $124.39M for 8.83 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by Western Alliance Bancorporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.84% EPS growth.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $113,125 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold WAL shares while 84 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 84.00 million shares or 1.50% less from 85.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 24,979 are held by Voya Mngmt Lc. Rhumbline Advisers has 0.01% invested in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Numerixs Investment Technologies Inc has invested 0.04% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Fifth Third National Bank & Trust invested in 9,393 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Kbc Gru Nv has 0.01% invested in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Signaturefd Limited Company holds 0% or 846 shares in its portfolio. Highland Capital Mngmt LP accumulated 75,000 shares. Basswood Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 173,642 shares. Lord Abbett And Ltd Liability reported 1.79 million shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Co accumulated 37 shares. Cambridge Inv Research stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). 32,420 are owned by Creative Planning. Macquarie Group Inc Limited has invested 0.02% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 32,100 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Ny has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold PII shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 47.02 million shares or 6.03% less from 50.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Com owns 13,710 shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board owns 166,603 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Nomura Asset Communication Limited has invested 0.01% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Moreover, Gulf Bankshares (Uk) Limited has 0.02% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Landscape Capital Mgmt Limited Co holds 6,387 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Gamco Et Al invested in 0.01% or 14,200 shares. Service Automobile Association accumulated 10,738 shares or 0% of the stock. Advsr Asset reported 2,079 shares. Td Asset Mgmt owns 0% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 12,890 shares. Sandy Spring National Bank stated it has 0.04% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Triangle Securities Wealth Mgmt invested in 3,150 shares. Texas-based B & T Capital Mngmt Dba Alpha Capital Mngmt has invested 0.5% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc has 0% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 2,050 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 87,329 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.05% stake.

Analysts await Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.60 EPS, down 13.98% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.86 per share. PII’s profit will be $97.79 million for 12.34 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by Polaris Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.51% negative EPS growth.

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company, which manages about $158.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Ord (NYSE:HD) by 20,000 shares to 32,000 shares, valued at $6.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.