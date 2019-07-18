Westfield Capital Management Company LP Decreased Its Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Holding as Stock Price Rose; Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Raised Mercadolibre (MELI) Stake by $354,900 as Market Valuation Rose

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 2.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp bought 700 shares as the company’s stock rose 58.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 26,200 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.30M, up from 25,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $5.6 during the last trading session, reaching $637.33. About 103,452 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 91.88% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.45% the S&P500.

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 30.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp sold 225,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 520,734 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.90 million, down from 746,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $130.64. About 679,663 shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 11.99% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.56% the S&P500.

More notable recent MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MercadoLibre Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Bear of the Day: MercadoLibre (MELI) – Nasdaq” published on February 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Should iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (JKH) Be on Your Investing Radar? – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Rule Breaker Reviewapalooza – Motley Fool” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MercadoLibre: Time To Sell – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 13, 2019.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp, which manages about $26.13 billion and $3.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Workday Inc (Prn) by 37.50M shares to 40.00 million shares, valued at $56.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 325,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,500 shares, and cut its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold MELI shares while 113 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 60.23 million shares or 59.30% more from 37.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 298 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). First Mercantile Tru Co holds 0.3% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) or 2,500 shares. Perigon Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 0.09% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 774 shares. Jennison Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 429,092 shares. Hrt Financial Limited Com holds 2,027 shares. Loomis Sayles LP stated it has 65,999 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Hanson Mcclain Inc has 10 shares. Fin Architects invested 0.03% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Gulf Intl Financial Bank (Uk) holds 0.08% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) or 9,400 shares. Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0.21% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Virtu Finance Limited Company has 7,848 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Texas Yale Cap Corporation stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Ameriprise Fin Inc stated it has 0.12% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). 2,350 are held by Shell Asset.

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $544,142 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold FIS shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. City Hldgs invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Ipswich Co owns 1,775 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 488,730 are held by State Teachers Retirement Sys. Kidder Stephen W owns 0.14% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 3,100 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.02% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Amica Mutual Ins accumulated 0.16% or 11,026 shares. Fdx Advsrs Incorporated owns 4,519 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Advisory Services Networks Limited Co invested in 0.06% or 7,426 shares. Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Liability Co accumulated 17,548 shares. 171,870 are owned by Federated Investors Inc Pa. Eaton Vance has 731,667 shares. Ohio-based Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Com has invested 0.73% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Nomura Asset Mngmt Company Ltd reported 53,296 shares. Glenmede Tru Communication Na invested in 0.01% or 19,389 shares. Manchester Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 2,523 shares.

Analysts await Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.78 earnings per share, up 44.72% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.23 per share. FIS’s profit will be $576.43 million for 18.35 P/E if the $1.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual earnings per share reported by Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.54% EPS growth.