Westfield Capital Management Company LP Cut Nuance Communications (NUAN) Position by $1.18 Million as Market Value Declined; Csx Com (CSX) Shareholder Harvest Capital Management Boosted Holding

Harvest Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Csx Corp Com (CSX) by 118.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Management Inc bought 4,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The hedge fund held 8,850 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, up from 4,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Csx Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $65.83. About 4.36M shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 22/05/2018 – CSX at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – CSX CORP EX. CEO HUNTER HARRISON’S 2017 COMPENSATION WAS $151.1 MLN, INCLUDING $115.9 MLN IN OPTION AWARDS; 15/03/2018 – Potomac Shores Train Station Moving Forward Following Signed Agreement Between Virginia DRPT And CSX Transportation; 17/04/2018 – CSX Doubles Profit as Cuts Pick Up Steam; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp: Schwichtenberg Will Lead the Company’s Intensified Focus on Safety; 12/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CONSUMERS ENERGY COMPANY V. CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC; 15/05/2018 – CSX SEEING VOLUME RETURN THAT LEFT BECAUSE OF SERVICE ISSUES; 09/03/2018 – CSX Corporation President & CEO to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp Names James Schwichtenberg Chief Safety Officer; 13/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: HGS-ATN, LLC — ACQUISTION EXEMPTIION — CSX TRANPORTATION, INC

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp decreased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 4.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp sold 73,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The institutional investor held 1.47M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.95M, down from 1.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $16.44. About 1.76 million shares traded or 1.52% up from the average. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 22/03/2018 – Nuance Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/04/2018 – Nuance OmniPage Server 2 Delivers Company’s Most Comprehensive and Powerful Document Conversion Solution to Date; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC NUAN.O FY2018 REV VIEW $2.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 70–618-18-3-6065-0032 – Service – Nuance PowerScribe Service Contract -; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Calls on Reform of Nuance’s Executive Pay Practices; 16/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on United States Steel, Zoe’s Kitchen, First Horizon National, Starbucks, Nuance Commu; 28/03/2018 – Nuance Digital Messaging Connects People with Brands One Billion Times a Year; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN – BELIEVES NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS BOARD SHOULD REQUEST KATHRYN MARTIN ACCEPT SHAREHOLDER’S REPEATED OPPOSITION TO BOARD SEAT & RESIGN; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE 2Q ADJ REV $518.3M, EST. $515.5M; 17/04/2018 – European $1.66 Billion Speech and Voice Recognition Market Analysis 2016-2018 Forecast to 2025 – Key Players are Microsoft, Nuance Comms, and iFlytek – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segall Bryant Hamill Lc reported 0.02% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Amg Savings Bank has 4,392 shares. Csat Advisory LP stated it has 0% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Connor Clark Lunn Mgmt Limited holds 457,220 shares. Scotia Incorporated owns 0.07% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 77,563 shares. Cornerstone Inc reported 1.85% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Franklin Resources holds 0% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) or 45,138 shares. Davenport And Co Limited Liability invested in 0.06% or 59,151 shares. Highland Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 189,617 shares for 1.08% of their portfolio. Ghp Incorporated holds 91,954 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 1.31 million shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. 2,565 were reported by Nine Masts Cap. Kcm Invest Limited Liability invested in 0.02% or 4,504 shares. Bennicas And Associates Incorporated has 47,525 shares. Duff Phelps Investment Mgmt Co reported 64,258 shares stake.

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp, which manages about $17.38B and $13.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 78,162 shares to 1.58M shares, valued at $49.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE:FICO) by 4,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 138,540 shares, and has risen its stake in Hamilton Lane Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability reported 252,618 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Qs Ltd Liability has 6,600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 3,263 were accumulated by Mufg Americas Holdg Corporation. Salem Invest Counselors owns 640 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Axa reported 0.07% stake. Renaissance Technologies Lc reported 0.01% stake. Westfield Capital Management Lp holds 0.19% or 1.47 million shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian Bankshares reported 1,390 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability reported 0.01% stake. Menta Cap Limited Liability Co holds 44,602 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Bb&T Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Amp Cap Limited reported 24,504 shares. Ftb Advsrs invested 0% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). 1,100 are held by Benjamin F Edwards &. Mcrae Capital Management owns 341,525 shares.

