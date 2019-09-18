Westfield Capital Management Company LP Cut Its Stake in Idexx Labs (IDXX) by $3.17 Million; Nextera Energy (NEE) Shareholder Peconic Partners Has Decreased Its Position

Peconic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc sold 2,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The hedge fund held 1,300 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $266,000, down from 3,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $222.22. About 1.87 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL FOR A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF APPROXIMATELY $582.3 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Siemens in Pacts With NextEra to Repower Wind Turbines in Texas; 30/03/2018 – NextEra Energy and JinkoSolar announce deal for millions of solar panels; JinkoSolar to begin manufacturing solar panels in Florida; 24/05/2018 – NextEra Energy board declares quarterly dividend; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Southern Co. Florida Utilities for $5.1 Billion; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms NextEra Energy Rtgs On Acq Pact; Outlook Stable; 29/05/2018 – Entergy, NextEra Energy Resources celebrate commissioning of Arkansas’ largest universal solar energy project; 03/04/2018 – FPL lineworkers, management and support staff return to Florida following extensive three-month restoration effort in Puerto Rico; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – PROCEEDS FROM DEALS INTENDED TO BE USED TO REDUCE DEBT AND IMPROVE BALANCE SHEET; 21/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NEXTERA’S ‘A-‘ IDR FOLLOWING FLORIDA ASSETS ACQUI

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp decreased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) by 4.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp sold 11,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 232,800 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $64.10 million, down from 244,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $6.22 during the last trading session, reaching $271.86. About 379,730 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS BOOSTS 2018 EPS OUTLOOK RANGE BY 2C TO $4.06 – $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Rev $537.7M; 22/04/2018 – DJ IDEXX Laboratories Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDXX); 17/05/2018 – Idexx Labs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC SAYS FOR 2018, COMPANY PROJECTS CAPITAL SPENDING OF APPROXIMATELY $140 MLN; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $537.7M, EST. $524.8M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.12, REV VIEW $2.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Backs 2018 Rev $2.205B-$2.245B; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q EPS $1.01

Peconic Partners Llc, which manages about $661.53 million and $508.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sba Communications Corp New by 84,159 shares to 84,559 shares, valued at $19.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 42 investors sold NEE shares while 374 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 412 raised stakes. 346.38 million shares or 0.39% more from 345.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cap Invsts reported 0.09% stake. 3,717 were reported by Hilltop Hldg Inc. Winslow Evans And Crocker stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Shelton Mgmt has invested 0.09% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Hallmark Capital Management Inc holds 1,021 shares. Boston Family Office Limited invested in 46,230 shares. American Investment Service stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Estabrook Mgmt has 24,761 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Kbc Nv has 0.22% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 139,854 shares. Raymond James Na stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Bell Savings Bank reported 2,709 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Cap City Tru Fl accumulated 21,381 shares or 1.8% of the stock. Prudential Public Limited Co invested in 0.1% or 159,690 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Group Inc Limited Com accumulated 0.11% or 1,286 shares. Schnieders Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 10,316 shares.

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.19 earnings per share, up 0.46% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.07 billion for 25.37 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.81% negative EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $99,904 activity.

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp, which manages about $17.38B and $13.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Orchard Therapeutics Plc by 521,646 shares to 1.04 million shares, valued at $14.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 2.24M shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.10M shares, and has risen its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.39, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold IDXX shares while 220 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 70.76 million shares or 1.84% less from 72.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 62,622 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Company The invested in 79,970 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 4.47M are owned by Fundsmith Ltd Liability Partnership. Ims Cap Mngmt owns 0.76% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 3,700 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0.05% or 19,421 shares. Valmark Advisers holds 0.01% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) or 2,365 shares. Profund Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 7,519 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Bk has 0.06% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 68,423 shares. 11,270 are held by Amalgamated Natl Bank. Advsrs Mngmt Ltd owns 1,616 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Amer Century Incorporated reported 1.44 million shares. Suntrust Banks invested 0.01% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Ima Wealth invested in 19 shares or 0% of the stock. Rock Springs Cap Mgmt Lp has invested 1.2% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Mirae Asset Invests Limited has invested 0.03% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Analysts await IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 7.62% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.05 per share. IDXX’s profit will be $97.28M for 60.15 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual earnings per share reported by IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.98% negative EPS growth.