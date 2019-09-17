Westfield Capital Management Company LP Cut Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $11.13 Million as Share Value Rose; Aerovironment (AVAV) Market Valuation Declined While Mutual Of America Capital Management Has Decreased Position

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Aerovironment Inc. (AVAV) by 98.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc sold 49,126 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.68% . The institutional investor held 762 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43,000, down from 49,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aerovironment Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $62.28. About 284,165 shares traded or 20.98% up from the average. AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) has declined 24.51% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.51% the S&P500. Some Historical AVAV News: 07/05/2018 – German Navy to Field AeroVironment Puma Unmanned Aircraft System with Mantis i45 Sensor; 06/03/2018 – AeroVironment 3Q Rev $63.9M; 17/05/2018 – AeroVironment CEO’s Alleged Cover-Up Exposed; 17/05/2018 – Aurelius: At least 56 senior employees have left $AVAV. Anyone with knowledge of illegal activity or threatened by Nawabj is; 17/05/2018 – At least 56 senior employees have left $AVAV. Anyone with knowledge of illegal activity or threatened by Nawabj is encouraged to contact us; 06/03/2018 – AEROVIRONMENT INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT TO GENERATE REVENUE OF BETWEEN $280 MLN AND $300 MLN IN 2018; 17/05/2018 – Aerovironment Marketing Event Set By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for AeroVironment, PS Business Parks, Genomic Health, Digi International, Sens; 22/05/2018 – Recent U.S. Army Awards for AeroVironment Switchblade Tactical Missile Systems and Services Bring Total Contract Value to $111 Million since August 2017; Include First Switchblade Order for U.S; 06/03/2018 – AeroVironment Awarded $44.5 M Puma AE UAS Contract From a ‘Major Country in the Middle East’

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp sold 83,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 2.06M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $275.44M, down from 2.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $137.39. About 13.59M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with Intel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus; 19/03/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Chris Liddell named White House deputy chief of staff; 24/05/2018 – MariaDB TX 3.0 Delivers First Enterprise Open Source Database to Beat Oracle, Microsoft and IBM; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH IN PRODUCTIVITY IN FY19; 16/05/2018 – Financial Post: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 08/05/2018 – Wolters Kluwer’s ELM Solutions Named CODiE Award Finalist for Best Legal Solution with LegalVlEW® BillAnalyzer; 29/03/2018 – Windows chief Terry Myerson out as Microsoft reorganizes; 20/03/2018 – Cavium Collaborates with Microsoft to Demonstrate ThunderX2 Platform Compliant with Microsoft’s Project Olympus Specifications; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Unveils Biggest Reorganization in Years as Myerson Out; 22/03/2018 – Sonoma Partners Joins EY to Enhance Digital Transformation Capabilities

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp, which manages about $17.38B and $13.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 47,974 shares to 372,600 shares, valued at $60.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 629,831 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.18M shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brookmont Capital Management invested in 2.64% or 32,817 shares. Veritas Management (Uk) invested in 8.33% or 218,957 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies accumulated 46,368 shares. Partnervest Advisory Services Limited Co has invested 0.85% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Dodge & Cox reported 3.4% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). C M Bidwell & Associate Limited owns 4,998 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Beach Invest Counsel Incorporated Pa owns 167,498 shares. Moreover, Calamos Lc has 2.7% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Jefferies Gp Lc stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Retirement Of Alabama holds 3.01% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 4.81 million shares. Inv Svcs holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1,599 shares. Lvm Capital Management Mi holds 6.06% or 198,374 shares. Federated Investors Pa reported 2.64M shares or 0.86% of all its holdings. Ftb holds 1.52% or 147,135 shares. Greystone Managed Investments holds 213,913 shares.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.10B and $7.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,508 shares to 321,688 shares, valued at $62.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ii (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 14,589 shares in the quarter, for a total of 168,563 shares, and has risen its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).