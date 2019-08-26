Westfield Capital Management Company LP Continues to Hold Stake in Trex Co (TREX); As Electronic Arts (EA) Share Value Declined, Accuvest Global Advisors Raised Stake by $757,399

Accuvest Global Advisors increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 202.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accuvest Global Advisors bought 7,499 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 11,199 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14M, up from 3,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $92.91. About 4.21 million shares traded or 13.69% up from the average. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 23/05/2018 – GAMEFLY: MAIL SUBSCRIPTIONS REMAIN AFTER ELECTRONIC ARTS DEAL; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Israeli Group Adds to EA’s Focus on Advanced Technologies; 20/03/2018 – Drift Racer Vs Gamer: The Ultimate Need For Speed™ Battle; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Assets and Personnel of a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of GameFly Inc; 23/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: ‘Battlefield V’ to Launch Oct. 19; 19/04/2018 – DJ Electronic Arts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EA); 20/03/2018 – S&P: Stable Rating Outlook Reflects View EA’s Leverage Will Remain Under 1.5x; 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ELECTRONIC ARTS, INC.’S Baa2 SR UNSECURED

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp increased its stake in Trex Co Inc (TREX) by 11.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp bought 44,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.20% . The institutional investor held 425,860 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.20 million, up from 381,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Trex Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.76% or $3.21 during the last trading session, reaching $82.08. About 727,881 shares traded. Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has risen 27.52% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TREX News: 07/05/2018 – Trex Co 1Q Net $37.1M; 07/05/2018 – TREX 1Q EPS $1.25; 04/05/2018 – Trex Company Announces Plastic Film Recycling Challenge Winners; 13/04/2018 – Trex® Spiral Stairs™ Introduces New Multi-Line Railing System; 07/05/2018 – TREX COMPANY INC TREX.N FY2018 REV VIEW $649.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 1.5% Position in Trex; 15/03/2018 – Trex Gives the Gift of Green to One Lucky Winner; 10/04/2018 – Trex Tops 2018 Builder Brand Study; 16/05/2018 – Trex Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 07/05/2018 – Trex Co 1Q EPS $1.25

Accuvest Global Advisors, which manages about $533.29 million and $184.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Netherlandsetf (EWN) by 29,114 shares to 20,125 shares, valued at $602,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Emerging Market (EEM) by 31,090 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,300 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc Msci Jpn Etf New.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated has invested 0.1% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). 9,040 were reported by Riverhead Cap Ltd Liability Company. The Texas-based South Texas Money has invested 0.03% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). The New York-based Prelude Cap Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.08% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Cornerstone Advsrs owns 349 shares. Geode Management Ltd Company has 3.82M shares. Kcm Invest Advisors Ltd invested in 2,480 shares. 2,216 are held by Finemark Bankshares & Tru. Banque Pictet And Cie reported 253,584 shares. Ww Asset Management stated it has 0.11% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Bamco Inc New York holds 117,324 shares. Asset Mngmt One stated it has 0.08% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). 40,167 were accumulated by South State Corp. Polaris Greystone Gp Ltd Liability reported 33,236 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Lc holds 199,766 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio.

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp, which manages about $17.38B and $13.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wright Med Group N V by 27,413 shares to 501,801 shares, valued at $15.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN) by 376,664 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,140 shares, and cut its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT).