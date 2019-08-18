Western Union Company (WU) Shareholder New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowered Its Position; Apple (AAPL) Holder Sterneck Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake by $595,539 as Share Value Rose

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Western Union Company (WU) by 13.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Common Retirement Fund sold 189,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.70% . The institutional investor held 1.17M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.57M, down from 1.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund who had been investing in Western Union Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.94B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $21.09. About 6.22 million shares traded or 12.05% up from the average. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has risen 4.43% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 10/04/2018 – Lebara hooks up with WorldRemit in money transfer pact; 21/05/2018 – Western Union Business Solutions Launches Intl Business Development Program With United Bankers’ Bank; 01/05/2018 – Western Union lifts guidance as online drive pays off; 21/03/2018 – Western Union rival TransferWise says it will record its second year of profit; 10/05/2018 – Speedpay Selected as Payments Provider for OneUnited Bank; 01/05/2018 – WESTERN UNION SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.80 TO $1.90; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR: Outlook Reflects Expectation Western Union Will Be Able to Manage Through Any Further Compliance Matters While Maintaining It Preeminent Market Position; 05/04/2018 – Western Union to let foreign workers in Japan send remittance via app; 01/05/2018 – Western Union 1Q EPS 46c; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees 2018 Low to Mid-Single Digit Increase in GAAP, Constant Currency Revenue

Sterneck Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterneck Capital Management Llc sold 3,151 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 48,301 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.18M, down from 51,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterneck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $933.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $206.5. About 28.80 million shares traded or 8.01% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 13/04/2018 – Apple Warns Employees to Stop Leaking Information to Media; 01/05/2018 – “With an eye for design, strong share in the premium (high margin) markets for smartphones and a growing (but select) number other devices, and the most valuable global brand, Apple remains one of the most significant technology companies in the world,” the firm’s analyst writes; 27/03/2018 – Apple eyes education market with new entry-level iPad; 27/03/2018 – Apple expected to unveil lower-priced devices to compete with Google in education; 10/04/2018 – Fleetsmith Launches Secure, Automated Apple Device Management with Zero-Touch Deployment through Apple DEP; 27/03/2018 – A new affordable iPad model that supports Apple Pencil and is compatible with all-new versions of Apple’s word processing, spreadsheet and presentation apps will be offered to schools for $299 ($329 for consumers); 20/03/2018 – U.S. FTC to investigate Facebook over use of personal data -report; 02/05/2018 – Wall Street is set for a higher open after Apple pops on earnings beat; 20/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS ALL SERVICES NOW OPERATING NORMALLY; 21/05/2018 – Apple FCU Survey: 70 Percent of Millennials and 34 Percent of Baby Boomers in NoVa Not Saving Enough for Retirement

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Corsair Mgmt LP accumulated 6,527 shares. Abner Herrman & Brock Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.46% or 15,846 shares. Rothschild Cap Prns Limited Liability Company has invested 5.16% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Guardian Capital Limited Partnership accumulated 112,941 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Midas Mgmt Corporation holds 1.96% or 24,100 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 34.27M shares. Chilton Inv Limited Co holds 0.07% or 10,284 shares. Korea Inv Corporation accumulated 3.55 million shares. Usca Ria Lc, Texas-based fund reported 63,511 shares. Stelac Advisory Svcs Limited Liability reported 0.52% stake. 25,127 were accumulated by Colrain Capital Limited Liability. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio has 0.04% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Nottingham Advsrs reported 3,708 shares. 15,603 were reported by First Personal. Lowe Brockenbrough And has 109,677 shares for 2.91% of their portfolio.

New York State Common Retirement Fund, which manages about $77.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cemex Sa (NYSE:CX) by 213,003 shares to 604,885 shares, valued at $2.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in D I S H Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) by 11,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.01M shares, and has risen its stake in Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold WU shares while 148 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 430.12 million shares or 0.27% more from 428.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Inv Management Company holds 0.03% or 51,437 shares. British Columbia Inv Mngmt reported 125,343 shares. The Illinois-based North Star Management has invested 0% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). 33,351 are held by Gam Ag. Manufacturers Life Insur Com The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 442,169 shares. Sector Pension Investment Board holds 36,431 shares. Regions Financial invested in 0% or 22,383 shares. First Republic Mngmt has 58,299 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 89,185 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt holds 35,693 shares. Acadian Asset Limited Liability holds 0.01% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) or 165,197 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv invested in 1.95M shares. Mason Street Advsrs has invested 0.02% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Charles Schwab Investment Management reported 0.03% stake. 1,000 were accumulated by Delta Asset Management Limited Co Tn.