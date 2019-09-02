Western Union Co (WU) to pay $0.20 on Sep 30, 2019; Ion Asset Management LTD Has Upped By $27.03 Million Its Mylan N V (MYL) Position

Western Union Co (NYSE:WU) is expected to pay $0.20 on Sep 30, 2019. (NYSE:WU) shareholders before Sep 13, 2019 will receive the $0.20 dividend. Western Union Co’s current price of $22.12 translates into 0.90% yield. Western Union Co’s dividend has Sep 16, 2019 as record date. Jul 18, 2019 is the announcement. It closed at $22.12 lastly. It is down 4.43% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 17/04/2018 – S&PGR: Outlook Reflects Expectation Western Union Will Be Able to Manage Through Any Further Compliance Matters While Maintaining It Preeminent Market Position; 10/04/2018 – Lebara hooks up with WorldRemit in money transfer pact; 30/04/2018 – Western Union Adds WeChat Capability to GlobalPay for Students; 17/04/2018 – S&P REVISES WESTERN UNION CO. (THE) OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 13/03/2018 Bitcoin start-ups in Asia take aim at remittances market; 01/05/2018 – Western Union lifts guidance as online drive pays off; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees FY Adj EPS $1.80-Adj EPS $1.90; 10/04/2018 – The Western Union Foundation Funds Local Youth Enrichment Programs with Assist from Denver Nuggets; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN UNION EXPANDS DIGITAL SERVICE TO PANAMA, JAMAICA; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees 2018 Low to Mid-Single Digit Increase in GAAP, Constant Currency Revenue

Ion Asset Management Ltd increased Mylan N V (MYL) stake by 257.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ion Asset Management Ltd acquired 965,226 shares as Mylan N V (MYL)’s stock declined 22.79%. The Ion Asset Management Ltd holds 1.34 million shares with $38.00M value, up from 375,450 last quarter. Mylan N V now has $9.67B valuation. The stock decreased 2.16% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $19.47. About 3.44M shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 28/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Mylan $1.5b Debt Offering in Two Parts; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS GRANTS MYLAN AN EXCLUSIVE LICENSE TO COMMERCIALIZE ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILAR IN EUROPE; 09/05/2018 – MYLAN SAYS ‘INTERMITTENT SUPPLY CONSTRAINTS’ ON EPIPEN DEVICE; 02/05/2018 – Migdal Insurance Adds Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF, Cuts Mylan: 13F; 13/04/2018 – MYLAN IS SAID IN TALKS TO ACQUIRE MERCK KGAA’S UNIT: RTRS; 09/05/2018 – Mylan’s quarterly profit rises 31 percent; 03/05/2018 – Coherus BioSciences Re-Submits Biologics License Application for CHS-1701 (Pegfilgrastim Biosimilar Candidate); 10/05/2018 – MYLAN NV – NON-CONTINGENT PAYMENTS FOR 4 AGREEMENTS, 3 OF WHICH WERE ENTERED INTO AFTER MARCH 31, 2018, TOTAL ABOUT $265.0 MLN – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN ACQUIRED RIGHTS FROM PRAYOG LABS ON MELOXICAM; 09/05/2018 – FDA says manufacturing delays are constraining EpiPen supply

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company has market cap of $9.31 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. It has a 8.08 P/E ratio. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.7 in 2018Q4.

Among 5 analysts covering Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Mylan has $37 highest and $2200 lowest target. $29’s average target is 48.95% above currents $19.47 stock price. Mylan had 8 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, July 30 report. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, May 8 by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, March 6. The company was initiated on Tuesday, March 19 by SunTrust. The stock of Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Credit Suisse.

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in Q1 2019. Its up Infinity, from 0.33 in 2018Q4.