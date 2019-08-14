Western Union Co (WU) to pay $0.20 on Sep 30, 2019; Fairfield Bush & Company Decreased By $904,878 Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position

Fairfield Bush & Company decreased Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) stake by 4.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fairfield Bush & Company sold 7,734 shares as Microsoft Corporation (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Fairfield Bush & Company holds 157,950 shares with $18.63 million value, down from 165,684 last quarter. Microsoft Corporation now has $ valuation. The stock increased 2.07% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $138.6. About 22.27M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Xbox Unit Seeks to Lure Game Makers to Cloud; 27/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan predicts Microsoft will report earnings above expectations this year; 14/05/2018 – SS&C to Speak at 46th Annual JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft, Amazon Show Alexa and Cortana Cozying Up Together; 26/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Companies pull Facebook ads on data privacy concerns; 04/04/2018 – LogiGear Hosts Exclusive Webinar with Deliveron; 21/05/2018 – Blue Medora Announces Multi-Cloud Monitoring for Microsoft Azure Log Analytics; 18/04/2018 – Integrated Electronic Payment Processing, Management and Supplier Onboarding for Microsoft Dynamics GP Clients now offered through ACOM Solutions and Mekorma Partnership; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Solutions; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS RAJESH JHA TO LEAD TEAM ON EXPERIENCES & DEVICES

Western Union Co (NYSE:WU) is expected to pay $0.20 on Sep 30, 2019. (NYSE:WU) shareholders before Sep 13, 2019 will receive the $0.20 dividend. Western Union Co’s current price of $21.41 translates into 0.93% yield. Western Union Co’s dividend has Sep 16, 2019 as record date. Jul 18, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $21.41. About 9.30M shares traded or 71.80% up from the average. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has risen 4.43% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees 2018 GAAP Effective Tax Rate of Approximately 14%, Adjusted Tax Rate of Approximately 15%; 04/05/2018 – Western Union Presenting at Conference May 15; 20/04/2018 – The Western Union Foundation Continues its Commitment to Supporting Education with Global WU Scholars Program; 24/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: REFUND ALERT: AG Balderas Urges New Mexicans to File Scam Claims with Western Union for Share of $586 Million; 01/05/2018 – Western Union 1Q EPS 46c; 05/04/2018 – Western Union to let foreign workers in Japan send remittance via app; 14/05/2018 – Western Union Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Western Union Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 10/04/2018 – The Western Union Foundation Funds Local Youth Enrichment Programs with Assist from Denver Nuggets; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees FY EPS $1.81-EPS $1.91

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northeast Invest Mgmt accumulated 252,170 shares. Prudential Pcl invested in 3.81% or 9.41M shares. Cidel Asset Mgmt has 1.89% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 293,420 shares. California-based Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv has invested 0.19% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 145,824 are owned by Stoneridge Investment Ptnrs Ltd Co. Ontario – Canada-based Td Asset Incorporated has invested 1.96% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Commonwealth Financial Corp Pa holds 21,681 shares or 1.6% of its portfolio. 19.44M are held by Fisher Asset Lc. Violich Capital Mgmt Inc owns 225,382 shares. Roosevelt Inv Grp Inc Inc has invested 4.43% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Millennium Mngmt Ltd Llc has 949,578 shares. Focused Wealth Inc holds 0.51% or 14,386 shares. North American Mgmt Corporation holds 148,217 shares. New Vernon Invest Management Limited Liability Company has invested 1.14% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Confluence Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 1.03% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Status of Microsoft Stock Should Rise – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft Continues To Amaze – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pentagon watchdog investigating JEDI cloud contract – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $147.53’s average target is 6.44% above currents $138.6 stock price. Microsoft had 29 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Friday, July 19. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Morgan Stanley. On Friday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $15000 target in Thursday, April 25 report. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $14500 target in Thursday, April 25 report. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Barclays Capital. On Friday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Wells Fargo. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $15500 target in Friday, July 19 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Thursday, April 25 with “Overweight” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold The Western Union Company shares while 148 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 430.12 million shares or 0.27% more from 428.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 44,469 shares in its portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd Co holds 315 shares. 17,482 are owned by Coastline Trust Company. Amica Mutual Ins Co has 0.04% invested in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) for 15,134 shares. Greatmark Prtnrs Inc has invested 0.37% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 424,871 shares. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Incorporated Id holds 0.03% or 15,000 shares. National Pension Ser accumulated 40,102 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsr Limited Com holds 0.01% or 2,694 shares. Piedmont Inv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) for 16,171 shares. Duncker Streett Communication reported 4,300 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Stock Yards Bank & Tru stated it has 15,300 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 3.30M were reported by California Employees Retirement System. United Capital Fincl Advisers Ltd Llc reported 55,702 shares. 29,229 were accumulated by Mariner Ltd.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company has market cap of $9.08 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. It has a 7.82 P/E ratio. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents.