Western Union Co (WU) Stake Boosted by Rowland & Company Investment Counsel; Pdt Partners Upped Stake in Cosan LTD (CZZ) by $1.78 Million

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel increased its stake in Western Union Co (WU) by 2.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel bought 2,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 80,995 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50B, up from 78,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel who had been investing in Western Union Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $20.44. About 1.37 million shares traded. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has declined 1.57% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 26/04/2018 – Western Union Expands Digital Service to Panama and Jamaica; 07/05/2018 – Western Union Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 21/03/2018 – Western Union rival TransferWise says it will record its second year of profit; 13/03/2018 Bitcoin start-ups in Asia take aim at remittances market; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR: Outlook Reflects Expectation Western Union Will Be Able to Manage Through Any Further Compliance Matters While Maintaining It Preeminent Market Position; 01/05/2018 – Western Union 1Q Net $213.6M; 14/03/2018 – DoJ IA Northern: Settlement Between Department of Justice and Western Union will Provide $586 Million to Victims of Fraud; 01/05/2018 – WESTERN UNION 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.36B; 10/05/2018 – Speedpay Selected as Payments Provider for OneUnited Bank; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Revs Western Union Otlk To Stbl, Affirms ‘BBB/A-2’ Rtgs

Pdt Partners Llc increased its stake in Cosan Ltd (CZZ) by 306.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pdt Partners Llc bought 161,543 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 214,300 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48M, up from 52,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pdt Partners Llc who had been investing in Cosan Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $14.62. About 385,559 shares traded. Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) has risen 17.96% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CZZ News: 10/05/2018 – COSAN SAYS COMGAS 2018 EBITDA TO BE BETWEEN BRL1.77B-BRL1.87B; 24/04/2018 – Shell Owns 50% of Raízen in JV With Cosan; 10/05/2018 – COSAN CUTS RAIZEN 2018 CANE CRUSH EST. RANGE TO 62M T-66M T; 19/04/2018 – COSAN LIMITED SEEKS TO CANCEL BDR PROGRAM IN BRAZIL; 11/05/2018 – COSAN LTD 1Q EBITDA R$1.83B; 10/05/2018 – COSAN 1Q NET REV. R$13.58B, EST. R$13.23B; 10/05/2018 – COSAN 1Q ADJ NET R$360.6M; 11/05/2018 – COSAN SAYS CURRENT SUGAR PRICE IS BELOW GUIDANCE EST; 20/03/2018 COSAN SIGNS NEW CONTRACT TO DISTRIBUTE EXXONMOBIL LUBRICANTS; 10/05/2018 – Brazil’s Cosan notches 68 pct rise in first-quarter profit

Pdt Partners Llc, which manages about $4.99 billion and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wageworks Inc (NYSE:WAGE) by 35,480 shares to 41,500 shares, valued at $1.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 31,336 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,316 shares, and cut its stake in Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS).

More notable recent Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) news were published by: Zacks.com which released: “Why Is Cosan (CZZ) Up 4.9% Since Last Earnings Report? – Zacks.com” on May 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cosan Ltd.: My Best Idea For 2015 – Seeking Alpha” published on December 22, 2014, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bank of America (BAC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Cosan Limited Announces Final Results Of Its Tender Offer – PRNewswire” published on January 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold WU shares while 148 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 430.12 million shares or 0.27% more from 428.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers And Merchants Investments holds 0% or 284 shares in its portfolio. Asset Mngmt One Company Limited reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Bancshares Of New York Mellon Corp reported 27.32 million shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. 1,025 were reported by Jnba Financial Advisors. Bokf Na owns 34,323 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Lvm Mngmt Mi holds 16,275 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 9.77 million are held by Lsv Asset Management. Gideon holds 14,467 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Moors & Cabot holds 0.02% or 13,538 shares. Troy Asset Limited accumulated 193,000 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt stated it has 165,197 shares. Goldman Sachs owns 2.68M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama invested in 0.02% or 202,969 shares. Anchor Advsr Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 850,217 shares. Fort Washington Inv Advsrs Oh holds 80,908 shares.

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel, which manages about $228.64M and $279.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) by 15 shares to 121,114 shares, valued at $4.14 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) by 406 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,650 shares, and cut its stake in Bio (NASDAQ:TECH).

More notable recent The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Facebook Claims Libra Offers Economic Empowerment to Billions â€“ an Economist is Skeptical – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Western Union Analysts Review Q1 Miss; Mizuho Calls Stock ‘Value Trap’ – Benzinga” published on May 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Western Union: Long-Term Prospects Are Cloudy – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Western Union declares $0.20 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on February 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Wall Street Surges on Hopes for China Trade Deal and Lower Rates – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.