Western Union Co (WU) Share Price Rose While Rowland & Company Investment Counsel Has Upped Position by $43.22 Million; Argyle Capital Management Has Lowered Holding in Verisign (VRSN) by $859,750 as Stock Rose

Argyle Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Verisign Inc (VRSN) by 18.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argyle Capital Management Inc sold 4,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,575 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.74 million, down from 25,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verisign Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $217.33. About 414,071 shares traded. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 53.08% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.65% the S&P500.

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel increased its stake in Western Union Co (WU) by 2.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel bought 2,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 80,995 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50B, up from 78,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel who had been investing in Western Union Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $20.35. About 2.90 million shares traded. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has declined 1.57% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 01/05/2018 – Western Union 1Q EPS 46c; 01/05/2018 – Western Union: 2018 GAAP EPS Outlook Increased to Reflect Tax Rate, Impact of 2017 Tax Act; 26/04/2018 – Western Union Expands Digital Service to Panama and Jamaica; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN UNION EXPANDS DIGITAL SERVICE TO PANAMA, JAMAICA; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees 2018 GAAP Effective Tax Rate of Approximately 14%, Adjusted Tax Rate of Approximately 15%; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees 2018 Low to Mid-Single Digit Increase in GAAP, Constant Currency Revenue; 01/05/2018 – Western Union lifts guidance as online drive powers growth; 10/04/2018 – The Western Union Foundation Funds Local Youth Enrichment Programs with Assist from Denver Nuggets; 10/05/2018 – Speedpay Selected as Payments Provider for OneUnited Bank; 01/05/2018 – Western Union lifts guidance as online drive pays off

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel, which manages about $228.64M and $279.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5,360 shares to 290,616 shares, valued at $15.61 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) by 290 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,831 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold WU shares while 148 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 430.12 million shares or 0.27% more from 428.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Auxier Asset Mgmt has 0.19% invested in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) for 50,406 shares. The Georgia-based Voya Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.02% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Winch Advisory Ser Limited Liability Company reported 64 shares stake. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland), Switzerland-based fund reported 10,136 shares. Glenmede Trust Na stated it has 8,210 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Valley National Advisers holds 0.15% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) or 27,489 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.01% stake. Bartlett And Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2,700 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northern Tru Corp accumulated 5.38 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Amica Retiree Med Tru reported 0.03% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability holds 0.14% or 1.07M shares. 151,825 were reported by First. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com holds 0.02% or 31,536 shares. 2.40 million were accumulated by Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $402,809 activity.

