Western Union Co/The (WU) Stake Has Upped by Riverhead Capital Management Llc; Williams Jones & Associates Has Cut Stake in Dover Com (DOV) as Market Valuation Declined

Williams Jones & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Dover Corp Com (DOV) by 6.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Williams Jones & Associates Llc sold 63,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The institutional investor held 968,356 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.83 million, down from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Williams Jones & Associates Llc who had been investing in Dover Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $92.93. About 8,860 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 19.55% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 20/03/2018 – Dover Corp Names Richard J. Tobin CEO, Presiden; 21/04/2018 – DJ Dover Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOV); 26/03/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — Hallmark Lighting/; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth of 3%-4%; 18/04/2018 – New Hampshire AG: Autopsy Results Regarding Deaths in Dover; 20/03/2018 – REG-DOVER CORPORATION: DOVER APPOINTS RICHARD J. TOBIN PRESIDENT AND CEO; 16/04/2018 – Dover Corp. Sees Apergy 1Q Rev $283M; 04/05/2018 – International Equipment Solutions for sale via Deutsche; 26/03/2018 – DOVER CORP – DOVER’S PLAN TO SEPARATE APERGY INTO A STANDALONE PUBLIC COMPANY IS ON TRACK FOR COMPLETION IN EARLY MAY 2018; 18/04/2018 – Delaware PSC: Delaware Advisory Council on Recreational Fishing Funding to meet April 24 in Dover

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Western Union Co/The (WU) by 73.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 19,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.70% . The institutional investor held 46,562 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $860,000, up from 26,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Western Union Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $22.23. About 43,975 shares traded. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has risen 4.43% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Revs Western Union Otlk To Stbl, Affirms ‘BBB/A-2′ Rtgs; 26/04/2018 – Western Union Expands Digital Service to Panama and Jamaica; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN UNION EXPANDS DIGITAL SERVICE TO PANAMA, JAMAICA; 01/05/2018 – Western Union lifts guidance as online drive pays off; 01/05/2018 – WESTERN UNION 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.36B; 01/05/2018 – Western Union: 2018 GAAP EPS Outlook Increased to Reflect Tax Rate, Impact of 2017 Tax Act; 01/05/2018 – Western Union lifts guidance as online drive powers growth; 24/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: REFUND ALERT: AG Balderas Urges New Mexicans to File Scam Claims with Western Union for Share of $586 Million; 01/05/2018 – Western Union 1Q Net $213.6M; 21/05/2018 – Western Union Business Solutions Launches International Business Development Program with United Bankers’ Bank

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold DOV shares while 174 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 121.09 million shares or 1.31% less from 122.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubic Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.07% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) or 2,400 shares. Kcm Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 8,466 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Douglass Winthrop Advsr invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Sageworth Trust reported 1,457 shares. Moreover, Advisors Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.04% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). 171 are held by Archford Strategies Ltd. Georgia-based Benedict Fincl Advisors Inc has invested 1.02% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). First Allied Advisory owns 0.01% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 2,332 shares. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership reported 25,680 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Captrust Fincl Advsr reported 10,000 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Aureus Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 3,590 shares. At Retail Bank has invested 0.05% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Signaturefd Lc invested in 1,076 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Republic Inv Management stated it has 0.01% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Georgia-based Voya Inv Lc has invested 0.01% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV).

Analysts await Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.53 earnings per share, up 12.50% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.36 per share. DOV’s profit will be $218.97M for 15.18 P/E if the $1.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual earnings per share reported by Dover Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.92% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Dover To Host Investor Meeting – PRNewswire” on August 30, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Wilden® Releases New Equalizer® Surge Dampeners – Integrated SD Series (ISD) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Think About Buying Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is It Time to Buy Cyclical Stocks Like Rockwell Automation? – The Motley Fool” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Caldera Software Integrates with Adobe Textile Designer – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Williams Jones & Associates Llc, which manages about $4.95B and $4.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp Com (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3,406 shares to 24,485 shares, valued at $4.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Djia (DIA) by 107,391 shares in the quarter, for a total of 198,736 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

More notable recent The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “8 of the Most Shorted Stocks in the Markets Right Now – Investorplace.com” on August 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Expands Global Team – GlobeNewswire” published on August 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Western Union Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$19.41, Is It Time To Put The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Western Union to Provide Payment Solutions for Members of the Association of Canadian Travel Agencies – Business Wire” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 18,950 shares to 62,650 shares, valued at $7.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Virtu Financial Inc by 22,010 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,517 shares, and cut its stake in Kohl’s Corp (NYSE:KSS).