Western Union Co/The (WU) Shareholder Parametric Portfolio Associates Has Decreased Position by $2.81 Million; As Live Nation Entertainment Inco (LYV) Stock Price Rose, Dorsey Wright & Associates Has Increased Its Holding by $614,628

Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment Inco (LYV) by 39.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought 9,756 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% . The institutional investor held 34,542 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20 million, up from 24,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment Inco for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $72.06. About 1.03M shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 14/05/2018 – Cal Jam 18 Announces Line-up; Foo Fighters Return As Headliners And Curators Of Cal Jam 18; 02/05/2018 – Live Nation Acquires Legendary Rock In Rio, One Of The World’s Largest And Most Historic Festivals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Live Nation Entertainment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LYV); 25/05/2018 – New York Post: Live Nation investor withdraws suit over executive bonuses; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV); 11/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Live Nation’s Notes B1, Affirms Ba3 Stable Cfr; 19/04/2018 – Live Nation Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 15/03/2018 – Live Nation Entertainment Announces Launch Of Private Notes Offerings; 09/05/2018 – Live Nation CEO Got Paid Like a Rock Star in 2017

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc decreased its stake in Western Union Co/The (WU) by 7.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc sold 156,148 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.70% . The institutional investor held 1.83M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.75M, down from 1.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in Western Union Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $21. About 6.37M shares traded or 15.35% up from the average. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has risen 4.43% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 17/04/2018 – S&P REVISES WESTERN UNION CO. (THE) OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 21/03/2018 – Western Union rival TransferWise says it will record its second year of profit; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Affirms Revenue, Operating Margin, Cash Flow Outlooks for 2018; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees FY EPS $1.81-EPS $1.91; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Western Union; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR: Outlook Reflects Expectation Western Union Will Be Able to Manage Through Any Further Compliance Matters While Maintaining It Preeminent Market Position; 23/04/2018 – Western Union Extends Reach in the UK – Debenhams Now Offers Western Union Global Money Transfers; 01/05/2018 – Western Union 1Q Rev $1.39B; 10/04/2018 – Lebara hooks up with WorldRemit in money transfer pact; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees FY Adj EPS $1.80-Adj EPS $1.90

Dorsey Wright & Associates, which manages about $743.59 million and $413.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illumina Inc Com (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 4,754 shares to 7,072 shares, valued at $2.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,477 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,470 shares, and cut its stake in Boston Beer Inc Cl A (NYSE:SAM).

