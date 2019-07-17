Western Union Co/The (WU) Holder Ls Investment Advisors Has Raised Its Holding; Benedict Financial Advisors Trimmed United Technologies (UTX) Position by $316,928 as Market Valuation Rose

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 11.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc sold 2,476 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,968 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57M, down from 22,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $133.19. About 2.75 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 23/05/2018 – PRATT & WHITNEY – ANNOUNCED INVESTMENT OF UP TO $100 MLN IN EXISTING WEST PALM BEACH FACILITY; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: About $6B of Investment Will Go CapEx Initiatives; 10/04/2018 – Intelligence From Every Angle: UTC Aerospace Systems Launches Intelligent Service, Prognostics And Health Management Solution To Improve Dispatch Reliability; 04/05/2018 – THIRD POINTS SAYS UNITED TECHNOLOGIES UTX.N SHOULD BE SPLIT INTO THREE, INTENDS TO WORK “CONSTRUCTIVELY” WITH COMPANY ON PORTFOLIO REVIEW-LETTER; 09/05/2018 – Fit For A King: UTC Aerospace Systems Providing Key Power Transmission Components For America’s Most Powerful Helicopter, The S; 19/03/2018 – Boeing Drops Opposition to Merger of United Technologies, Rockwell; 24/04/2018 – United Tech results beat as booming air travel spurs demand; 03/05/2018 – Otis Finalizes Contract for Major Willis Tower Modernization Project; 27/04/2018 – AVISTA SAYS WA. UTC APPROVES ONE-TIME RATE ADJUSTMENTS; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – RAISES SALES AND ADJUSTED EPS OUTLOOK FOR 2018

Ls Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Western Union Co/The (WU) by 234.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ls Investment Advisors Llc bought 53,494 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 76,277 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41M, up from 22,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ls Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Western Union Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $20.53. About 4.28M shares traded. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has declined 1.57% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 21/05/2018 – Western Union Business Solutions Launches International Business Development Program with United Bankers’ Bank; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR: Outlook Reflects Expectation Western Union Will Be Able to Manage Through Any Further Compliance Matters While Maintaining It Preeminent Market Position; 15/05/2018 – iFresh Offers Western Union Services at Four Locations; 01/05/2018 – Western Union 1Q Rev $1.39B; 23/04/2018 – DJ Western Union Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WU); 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees FY Adj EPS $1.80-Adj EPS $1.90; 01/05/2018 – WESTERN UNION SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.80 TO $1.90; 30/04/2018 – Western Union Adds WeChat Capability to GlobalPay for Students; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Affirms Revenue, Operating Margin, Cash Flow Outlooks for 2018; 17/04/2018 – S&P REVISES WESTERN UNION CO. (THE) OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $402,809 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold WU shares while 148 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 430.12 million shares or 0.27% more from 428.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1832 Asset Lp reported 0% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Lord Abbett And Limited Company holds 2.09M shares. Moreover, Fil Ltd has 0% invested in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Bankshares Of America Corporation De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Intrust State Bank Na has 0.08% invested in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) for 16,098 shares. Wedge L Lp Nc owns 0.01% invested in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) for 41,105 shares. Torray Llc holds 490,861 shares. 26,283 were accumulated by Cadence Capital Lc. Cibc Ww Markets reported 85,176 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Raymond James has 0.01% invested in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) for 65,736 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Ltd stated it has 90,513 shares. 3.11 million are held by Ubs Asset Management Americas. Legal And General Gru Public Ltd Co invested in 3.03M shares. Principal Financial Group Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) for 652,356 shares. Victory holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) for 1.10 million shares.

More notable recent The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks – Wall Street Surges on Hopes for China Trade Deal and Lower Rates – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Formula One Group (FWONK)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Western Union Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Partnership With Amazon Is A Growth Catalyst For Western Union – Seeking Alpha” published on February 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Western Union declares $0.20 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 07, 2019.

Ls Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Humana (NYSE:HUM) by 2,591 shares to 4,434 shares, valued at $1.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 16,869 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,391 shares, and cut its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Yale Capital, Florida-based fund reported 10,016 shares. Papp L Roy & Assocs has 0.8% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). General Com Inc holds 217,541 shares or 2.78% of its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al accumulated 0.18% or 117,100 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Limited reported 92,419 shares. Etrade Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Moreover, Crossvault Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has 2.3% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 3,858 were accumulated by Pekin Hardy Strauss. Aviva Public Limited Liability Company has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Wealth Architects Lc reported 0.07% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Company reported 949,474 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 47,390 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Patten And Patten Tn reported 25,562 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Limited Co holds 17,361 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag reported 0.47% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $2.50 million activity. 9,620 shares valued at $1.15M were sold by Dumais Michael R on Wednesday, January 30. $104,916 worth of stock was sold by Bailey Robert J. on Tuesday, February 5.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.03 EPS, up 3.05% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.97 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.75 billion for 16.40 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.91 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.28% EPS growth.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “United Technologies (UTX) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on June 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday – Benzinga” published on June 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “Raytheon and Northrop Grumman Team Up to Battle Lockheed Martin in Hypersonics – The Motley Fool” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on June 16, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Deere, Dunkinâ€™, Fortinet, Occidental, Splunk, Spotify, UTC and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $175.27 million and $230.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Bulletshares 2020 Corp Bond Etf by 24,668 shares to 109,507 shares, valued at $2.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Bulletshares 2019 Corp Bond Etf by 22,674 shares in the quarter, for a total of 161,990 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO).