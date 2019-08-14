Western Union Co/The (WU) Holder Investec Asset Management LTD Cut Its Position as Shares Rose; Garmin LTD (GRMN) Shareholder South Texas Money Management LTD Has Decreased Its Position as Stock Price Declined

South Texas Money Management Ltd decreased its stake in Garmin Ltd (GRMN) by 81.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd sold 202,376 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.84% . The institutional investor held 47,243 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.08 million, down from 249,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in Garmin Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.52% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $77.1. About 254,900 shares traded. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 26.96% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical GRMN News: 06/03/2018 Garmin® grows Connext® wireless cockpit connectivity portfolio; 02/05/2018 – Garmin Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.05; 04/05/2018 – Garmin Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 11; 01/05/2018 – Garmin® Health Collaborates with the University of Kansas Medical Center on Innovative Digital Health Research; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 130 – a compact GPS bike computer designed for use on any ride; 06/03/2018 – GARMIN INTERNATIONAL – FLIGHT PLANS MAY BE TRANSFERRED FROM FLTPLAN GO TO GARMIN PILOT APPLICATION FOR IOS AND ANDROID USERS; 23/05/2018 – Garmin® introduces the G3000H integrated flight deck to the Part 27 VFR/IFR turbine helicopter market; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN 1Q REV. $711M, EST. $669.0M; 26/04/2018 – Garmin® unveils the Approach® Z80, an innovative golf laser range finder with integrated GPS and preloaded course map overlays; 13/03/2018 – NORDEA ROLLS OUT PAYMENT SOLUTION FOR FITBIT, GARMIN SMARTWATCH

Investec Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Western Union Co/The (WU) by 7.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management Ltd sold 79,184 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.70% . The institutional investor held 938,751 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.34M, down from 1.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Western Union Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $21.08. About 1.33M shares traded. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has risen 4.43% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 10/04/2018 – The Western Union Foundation Funds Local Youth Enrichment Programs with Assist from Denver Nuggets; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Affirms Revenue, Operating Margin, Cash Flow Outlooks for 2018; 26/04/2018 – Western Union Expands Digital Service to Panama and Jamaica; 01/05/2018 – Western Union lifts guidance as online drive pays off; 21/05/2018 – Western Union Business Solutions Launches International Business Development Program with United Bankers’ Bank; 01/05/2018 – WESTERN UNION 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.36B; 01/05/2018 – Western Union: 2018 GAAP EPS Outlook Increased to Reflect Tax Rate, Impact of 2017 Tax Act; 01/05/2018 – WESTERN UNION SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.80 TO $1.90; 01/05/2018 – Western Union lifts guidance as online drive powers growth; 07/05/2018 – Western Union Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

South Texas Money Management Ltd, which manages about $2.17 billion and $2.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vereit Inc by 844,129 shares to 3.60 million shares, valued at $30.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 19,744 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.75 million shares, and has risen its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 26 investors sold GRMN shares while 133 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 80.85 million shares or 0.32% more from 80.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,044 were accumulated by Cambridge Advisors. Hexavest Incorporated, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 437,395 shares. Nikko Asset Americas holds 0% or 1,479 shares in its portfolio. Automobile Association has invested 0.01% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). 1.59 million are held by Disciplined Growth Mn. Teacher Retirement Of Texas reported 287,849 shares stake. Finance Counselors stated it has 5,063 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Fred Alger Mgmt invested in 10,271 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky owns 12,300 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Moreover, Axa has 0.02% invested in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) for 63,100 shares. Fmr Lc reported 0% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) for 577,789 shares. Greenwood Capital Assocs Ltd Liability Co owns 6,575 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 39,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold WU shares while 148 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 430.12 million shares or 0.27% more from 428.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Research Glob Investors, California-based fund reported 34.41 million shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 28,559 shares. Moreover, Mairs has 0.03% invested in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) for 116,005 shares. Guernsey-based Bluecrest Cap Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.03% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). The North Carolina-based Salem Invest Counselors has invested 0% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Lord Abbett Co Limited Liability Com accumulated 2.09M shares. Hilltop Holdings reported 19,852 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested 0.16% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Stock Yards Fincl Bank Commerce holds 0.03% or 15,300 shares in its portfolio. Toth Advisory Corp, Virginia-based fund reported 900 shares. Creative Planning holds 0% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) for 22,248 shares. Earnest Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Tci Wealth Advsrs invested in 22 shares or 0% of the stock. Tarbox Family Office has 93 shares. 952,616 are owned by Hsbc Public Limited Liability Company.

Investec Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $25.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 240,014 shares to 1.67 million shares, valued at $226.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anheuser (NYSE:BUD) by 5,946 shares in the quarter, for a total of 989,237 shares, and has risen its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ACGL).

