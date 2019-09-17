Western Un Co (WU) Stock Rose While Clarkston Capital Partners Has Trimmed Holding; Oracle (ORCL) Holding Held by Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 30.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc bought 40,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 173,505 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.89M, up from 132,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $177.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $53.14. About 13.93M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 11/04/2018 – “The Loyalty Divide – Operator and Consumer Perspectives, Restaurant 2018” Reveals Operator Misconceptions of Consumer Loyalty; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP QTRLY CLOUD SOFTWARE AS A SERVICE (SAAS) REVENUES WERE UP 33% TO $1.2 BLN; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SEES ADJ EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 20% IN 4Q; 24/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized with 15 Regional Oracle Excellence Awards; 14/03/2018 – ACONEX LTD ACX.AX – APPLIED TO SUPREME COURT OF VICTORIA FOR APPROVAL OF SCHEME AT HEARING SCHEDULED FOR MARCH 15; 22/03/2018 – More Than 60% of Drug Safety Experts Plan To Use AI to Improve the Speed and Security of Adverse Event Case Processing; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: DON’T EXPECT SHARE BUYBACK TO EXCEED $4B NEXT QUARTER; 16/03/2018 – Eubanks, Di Lorenzo receive annual Oracle US Tennis Awards; 03/04/2018 – Hitachi Consulting Elevates Oracle Partnership to Cloud Elite Status; 10/04/2018 – New Oracle Marketing Cloud Analytics Blast through Data Silos and Enable Pinpoint Targeting

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Western Un Co (WU) by 1.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc sold 127,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.70% . The institutional investor held 11.26 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $223.92 million, down from 11.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Western Un Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $22.76. About 8.18 million shares traded or 53.97% up from the average. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has risen 4.43% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 01/05/2018 – Western Union: 2018 GAAP EPS Outlook Increased to Reflect Tax Rate, Impact of 2017 Tax Act; 10/04/2018 – Western Union competitor WorldRemit is targeting its first profit next year; 10/04/2018 – The Western Union Foundation Funds Local Youth Enrichment Programs with Assist from Denver Nuggets; 05/04/2018 – Western Union to let foreign workers in Japan send remittance via app; 21/05/2018 – Western Union Business Solutions Launches Intl Business Development Program With United Bankers’ Bank; 24/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: REFUND ALERT: AG Balderas Urges New Mexicans to File Scam Claims with Western Union for Share of $586 Million; 15/05/2018 – iFresh Offers Western Union Services at Four Locations; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR: Outlook Reflects Expectation Western Union Will Be Able to Manage Through Any Further Compliance Matters While Maintaining It Preeminent Market Position; 01/05/2018 – Western Union lifts guidance as online drive pays off; 30/04/2018 – Western Union Adds WeChat Capability to GlobalPay for Students

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc, which manages about $274.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4,565 shares to 84,008 shares, valued at $5.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Oracle EPS in-line, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Oracle’s 14% Earnings Growth Sprung From 15% Share Buybacks – Motley Fool” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oracle -4% after revenue miss, CEO time off – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pentagon, DoJ will review Oracle cloud appeal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Timber Creek Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 1.97% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Monarch Capital Mgmt Incorporated owns 3,580 shares. 7,526 are owned by Next Financial Gp Incorporated. Park Avenue Ltd Co reported 0.06% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 395,607 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Illinois-based Cibc Bancorp Usa has invested 0.2% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Iowa-based Security Bancorporation Of Sioux City Iowa Ia has invested 1.86% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Wilkins Invest Counsel invested in 0.08% or 4,700 shares. B Riley Wealth Mngmt Inc holds 6,429 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Miracle Mile Advisors invested in 0.04% or 9,458 shares. Oakworth Cap owns 13,692 shares. Saratoga Rech And Invest Mgmt has 5.88% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Finemark National Bank And Trust owns 19,609 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Johnson Counsel stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Baxter Bros, Connecticut-based fund reported 3,982 shares.

Analysts await The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, down 9.62% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.52 per share. WU’s profit will be $199.23M for 12.11 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by The Western Union Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 42 investors sold WU shares while 167 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 445.04 million shares or 3.47% more from 430.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Public Limited invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Schroder Management Grp stated it has 0.09% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Exane Derivatives stated it has 15,839 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 173,571 shares. Cibc World Mkts has invested 0.03% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System invested in 0.02% or 21,600 shares. Motco stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Cullen Frost Bankers has 0% invested in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) for 5,103 shares. The Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui has invested 0.03% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Magnetar Finance Limited Co stated it has 51,170 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Intrust Fincl Bank Na accumulated 11,295 shares. Blair William And Communication Il reported 0% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Freestone Capital Lc accumulated 568,552 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada has invested 0% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Auxier Asset Mgmt accumulated 44,628 shares or 0.18% of the stock.