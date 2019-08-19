Western Un Co (WU) Stock Price Rose While Bridgewater Associates LP Decreased by $15.63 Million Its Stake; Nuance Communications (NUAN) Shareholder Meeder Asset Management Has Cut Stake as Share Value Declined

Meeder Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 87.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc sold 50,899 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The institutional investor held 7,084 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120,000, down from 57,983 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $17.08. About 1.03M shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Calls on Resignation of Certain Nuance Board Members; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Sends Open Letter To Nuance Communications Board And Incoming CEO Mark Benjamin; 17/04/2018 – Blackstone to play greater NCR role; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Loss $164.1M; 15/05/2018 – Golden Gate Adds Nuance, Exits Black Knight, Cuts KLX: 13F; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN CALLS FOR RESIGNATION OF SOME NUANCE DIRECTORS; 16/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on United States Steel, Zoe’s Kitchen, First Horizon National, Starbucks, Nuance Commu; 06/03/2018 – Nuance Dragon Medical One Achieves HITRUST CSF Certification for Third-Party Privacy, Security and Compliance; 22/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – MARK BENJAMIN CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF NCR CORP; 05/03/2018 CallMiner Wins Silver Stevie® Award in New Contact Center Solution Category for Joint Solution with Nuance Communications

Bridgewater Associates Lp decreased its stake in Western Un Co (WU) by 56.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp sold 868,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.70% . The hedge fund held 655,652 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.11 million, down from 1.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Western Un Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $21.33. About 1.30 million shares traded. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has risen 4.43% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 01/05/2018 – Western Union 1Q Net $213.6M; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Affirms Revenue, Operating Margin, Cash Flow Outlooks for 2018; 10/04/2018 – Lebara hooks up with WorldRemit in money transfer pact; 21/03/2018 – Western Union rival TransferWise says it will record its second year of profit; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Western Union; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees FY Adj EPS $1.80-Adj EPS $1.90; 14/03/2018 – DoJ IA Northern: Settlement Between Department of Justice and Western Union will Provide $586 Million to Victims of Fraud; 10/04/2018 – Western Union competitor WorldRemit is targeting its first profit next year; 01/05/2018 – WESTERN UNION 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.36B; 21/05/2018 – Western Union Business Solutions Launches International Business Development Program with United Bankers’ Bank

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $16.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (EWZ) by 8.31 million shares to 9.32M shares, valued at $382.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) by 439,686 shares in the quarter, for a total of 482,540 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold WU shares while 148 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 430.12 million shares or 0.27% more from 428.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Polaris Management Ltd Co holds 2.06 million shares or 1.58% of its portfolio. 48,400 were accumulated by Premier Asset Mgmt Limited Company. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd has invested 0% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Tctc Ltd invested 0.38% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Arrowstreet Partnership reported 0.15% stake. Delta Asset Management Limited Liability Com Tn holds 1,000 shares. Prudential Fincl Incorporated owns 401,162 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cobblestone Cap Advisors Limited Com reported 0.02% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Pennsylvania-based Sei Investments Com has invested 0.08% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Gyroscope Cap Management Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 18,176 shares. Natixis reported 69,325 shares stake. 84,859 were accumulated by Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia. Cambridge Research Incorporated has invested 0.03% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Aviva Public Limited Co reported 166,993 shares. Flippin Bruce & Porter owns 1.93% invested in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) for 585,316 shares.

More notable recent The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Western Union Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Western Union Now at Robert Dyas Across the UK – Business Wire” published on August 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Western Union Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) were released by: Business.Financialpost.com and their article: “Western Union to Provide Payment Solutions for Members of the Association of Canadian Travel Agencies – Financial Post” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Partnership With Amazon Is A Growth Catalyst For Western Union – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,378 were accumulated by Comerica Bancshares. National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon accumulated 0.03% or 7.03M shares. 200 are held by Pathstone Family Office Ltd Co. Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 1.08 million shares. 5.47M are owned by Capital Rech Global. Legal & General Grp Incorporated Plc invested in 788,565 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Barclays Pcl stated it has 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Frontier Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Amg Funds Lc accumulated 43,175 shares or 0.71% of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd holds 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) or 33,226 shares. Wedge L LP Nc reported 26,898 shares stake. Moreover, Natixis Advsrs LP has 0.03% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 208,728 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 0.05% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). First Manhattan Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 451,606 shares.