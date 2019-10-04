Western Un Co (WU) Shareholder Premier Asset Managment Lowered Its Holding by $329,650; Genworth Finl (GNW) Shareholder Litespeed Management Upped Its Holding

Premier Asset Managment Llc decreased its stake in Western Un Co (WU) by 35.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Premier Asset Managment Llc sold 17,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.70% . The institutional investor held 31,050 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $617,000, down from 48,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Premier Asset Managment Llc who had been investing in Western Un Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $23.31. About 4.96M shares traded. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has risen 4.43% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 07/05/2018 – Western Union Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 04/05/2018 – Western Union Presenting at Conference May 15; 20/04/2018 – The Western Union Foundation Continues its Commitment to Supporting Education with Global WU Scholars Program; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees 2018 GAAP Effective Tax Rate of Approximately 14%, Adjusted Tax Rate of Approximately 15%; 23/04/2018 – Western Union Extends Reach in the UK – Debenhams Now Offers Western Union Global Money Transfers; 05/04/2018 – Western Union to let foreign workers in Japan send remittance via app; 01/05/2018 – Western Union 1Q Net $213.6M; 21/05/2018 – Western Union Business Solutions Launches International Business Development Program with United Bankers’ Bank; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Western Union; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees FY EPS $1.81-EPS $1.91

Litespeed Management Llc increased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (GNW) by 9.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc bought 198,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 2.39M shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.86M, up from 2.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Genworth Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.25. About 932,060 shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has declined 12.88% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 25C, EST. 27C; 31/05/2018 – New Genworth Website Offers Empathy, Insights to Help Families Navigate the Financial Challenges of Aging; 24/04/2018 – Genworth Short-Interest Ratio Rises 73% to 9 Days; 13/04/2018 – GENWORTH FINL INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 01/05/2018 – Genworth 1Q Rev $2.12B; 01/05/2018 – Genworth Australia Profit Drops; Announces Buyback; 24/04/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL – COS HAVE WITHDRAWN, RE-FILED THEIR JOINT VOLUNTARY NOTICE TO PROVIDE CFIUS TIME TO REVIEW PROPOSED DEAL BETWEEN CO AND OCEANWIDE; 09/05/2018 – GENWORTH MORTGAGE INSURANCE AUSTRALIA LTD – GUIDANCE FOR 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC -CO, OCEANWIDE AGREED TO A FOURTH WAIVER AND AGREEMENT OF EACH PARTY’S RIGHT TO TERMINATE MERGER AGREEMENT; 21/03/2018 – Genworth Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Premier Asset Managment Llc, which manages about $424.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 61,213 shares to 62,422 shares, valued at $10.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 12,585 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,037 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ).

Analysts await The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, down 9.62% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.52 per share. WU’s profit will be $198.10M for 12.40 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by The Western Union Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.44% EPS growth.

