Western Un Co (WU) Shareholder Fort LP Has Cut Stake; As Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) Valuation Rose, Segantii Capital Management LTD Lifted Its Position by $5.24 Million

Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) by 3.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought 131,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.54% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.13 million shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $168.11 million, up from 4.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Hsbc Hldgs Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $169.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $41.64. About 1.02 million shares traded. HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has declined 15.25% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical HSBC News: 21/03/2018 – HSBC: INVESTORS ADJUSTING EXPECTATIONS ON ARGENTINA’S TARGETS; 17/05/2018 – Pennon Group signs green loan with HSBC for water treatment investment; 16/04/2018 – RUBIS SCA RUBF.PA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 70 EUROS FROM 62 EUROS; 04/05/2018 – HSBC RAISES USD SAVINGS RATE IN HONG KONG TO 0.1% FROM 0.001%; 09/05/2018 – Gulf News: Saudi fund hires HSBC’s local head of asset management; 15/03/2018 – REG-HSBC Securities (South Africa) (Pty) Limited: Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl) – Sibanye Gold Ltd; 28/03/2018 – Bank of England reassures finance companies on Brexit transition deal; 20/03/2018 – HSBC HOLDINGS PLC HSBA.L – HSBC HOLDINGS PLC ( “COMPANY”) INTENDS TO ISSUE FOLLOWING PERPETUAL SUBORDINATED CONTINGENT CONVERTIBLE SECURITIES:; 16/05/2018 – SAUDI’S ALAWWAL BANK- BINDING AGREEMENT IS YET TO BE ENTERED INTO BETWEEN ALAWWAL BANK AND SABB; 28/03/2018 – HSBC HELD POTENTIAL STAKE OF 5.703 PCT IN ITALY’S ATLANTIA, 6.224 PCT POTENTIAL STAKE IN UBI BANCA, AS OF MARCH 13 – FILING

Fort Lp decreased its stake in Western Un Co (WU) by 50.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Lp sold 279,472 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.30% with the market. The hedge fund held 274,863 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.08 million, down from 554,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Lp who had been investing in Western Un Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $20.52. About 4.60 million shares traded. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has declined 1.57% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 26/04/2018 – WESTERN UNION EXPANDS DIGITAL SERVICE TO PANAMA, JAMAICA; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Revs Western Union Otlk To Stbl, Affirms ‘BBB/A-2′ Rtgs; 26/04/2018 – Western Union Expands Digital Service to Panama and Jamaica; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees 2018 GAAP Effective Tax Rate of Approximately 14%, Adjusted Tax Rate of Approximately 15%; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Affirms Revenue, Operating Margin, Cash Flow Outlooks for 2018; 20/04/2018 – The Western Union Foundation Continues its Commitment to Supporting Education with Global WU Scholars Program; 01/05/2018 – Western Union: 2018 GAAP EPS Outlook Increased to Reflect Tax Rate, Impact of 2017 Tax Act; 05/04/2018 – Western Union to let foreign workers in Japan send remittance via app; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees FY EPS $1.81-EPS $1.91; 21/05/2018 – Western Union Business Solutions Launches International Business Development Program with United Bankers’ Bank

Segantii Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $851.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC) by 340,000 shares to 498,087 shares, valued at $941,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackline Inc by 66,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,000 shares, and cut its stake in Barclays Plc (NYSE:BCS).

More notable recent HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “HSBC – A Stumble, Not A Fall – Seeking Alpha” on June 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “HSBC Bank embarks on branch expansion – Seeking Alpha” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) were released by: Investingnews.com and their article: “tZERO Launches Crypto Mobile App – Investing News Network” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Kavita Mahtani Named Chief Financial Officer of HSBC North America Holdings – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Fort Lp, which manages about $349.60 million and $496.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 2,679 shares to 10,448 shares, valued at $2.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Graco Inc (NYSE:GGG) by 12,328 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,506 shares, and has risen its stake in Global Pmts Inc (NYSE:GPN).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $402,809 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold WU shares while 148 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 430.12 million shares or 0.27% more from 428.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management holds 90,513 shares. 113,800 are owned by Shufro Rose Limited Liability. Sun Life has invested 0.26% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Oppenheimer Asset reported 0.07% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). First Trust Advisors Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.03% or 689,431 shares. Advisory Serv Ltd Co invested 0.03% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). North Star Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Johnson Financial Grp Inc holds 0% or 292 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Securities Limited holds 0.01% or 59,917 shares. Alps Advsrs has invested 0.27% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). The New York-based Gideon Cap Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0.1% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Amica Mutual Ins holds 15,134 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.03% or 1.17 million shares. Strs Ohio has 5,627 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) for 30,361 shares.

More notable recent The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is SAGE Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Western Union Releases Inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance Report – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Western Union Analysts Review Q1 Miss; Mizuho Calls Stock ‘Value Trap’ – Benzinga” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are Investors Undervaluing The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) By 22%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Western Union inks Tap & Go deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 13, 2018.

Analysts await The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.48 EPS, up 4.35% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.46 per share. WU’s profit will be $207.77M for 10.69 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by The Western Union Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.08% EPS growth.