Western Un Co (WU) Shareholder Fort LP Has Cut Its Holding; Capital Wealth Planning Position in Pepsico (PEP) Has Increased by $435,540

Capital Wealth Planning Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Incorporated (PEP) by 99.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Wealth Planning Llc bought 3,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 7,170 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $879,000, up from 3,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Wealth Planning Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $137.01. About 679,031 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Fort Lp decreased its stake in Western Un Co (WU) by 50.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Lp sold 279,472 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.70% . The hedge fund held 274,863 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.08M, down from 554,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Lp who had been investing in Western Un Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $22.01. About 1.23 million shares traded. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has risen 4.43% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 21/05/2018 – Western Union Business Solutions Launches International Business Development Program with United Bankers’ Bank; 01/05/2018 – WESTERN UNION 1Q ADJ EPS 45C; 10/04/2018 – The Western Union Foundation Funds Local Youth Enrichment Programs with Assist from Denver Nuggets; 23/04/2018 – Western Union Extends Reach in the UK – Debenhams Now Offers Western Union Global Money Transfers; 13/03/2018 Bitcoin start-ups in Asia take aim at remittances market; 10/04/2018 – Western Union competitor WorldRemit is targeting its first profit next year; 10/05/2018 – Speedpay Releases Next Gen Bill Payment Platform; 01/05/2018 – Western Union 1Q EPS 46c; 30/04/2018 – Western Union Adds WeChat Capability to GlobalPay for Students; 10/05/2018 – Speedpay Selected as Payments Provider for OneUnited Bank

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

Capital Wealth Planning Llc, which manages about $380.53 million and $152.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 5,188 shares to 38,993 shares, valued at $4.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 57,245 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,700 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ).

Fort Lp, which manages about $349.60 million and $496.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 7,951 shares to 31,492 shares, valued at $2.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 3,968 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,062 shares, and has risen its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY).

