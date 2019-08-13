Western Un Co (WU) Share Price Rose While Jupiter Asset Management LTD Has Lifted by $7.32 Million Its Holding; Apple Com (AAPL) Holder First Western Capital Management Company Has Lowered Its Position as Stock Value Rose

First Western Capital Management Company decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 79.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Western Capital Management Company sold 4,851 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 1,278 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $243,000, down from 6,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Western Capital Management Company who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $943.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.15% or $8.31 during the last trading session, reaching $208.79. About 33.80M shares traded or 25.21% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – Apple VP Greg Joswiak: This iPad is more powerful than most PC laptops and virtually every Chromebook. #AppleEDUchat; 06/04/2018 – Apple Hires Former Amazon Devices CTO for Software Role; 07/03/2018 – APPLE COMMENTS IN SUPPLIER RESPONSIBILITY REPORT; 03/04/2018 – U.S. escalates China trade showdown with tariffs on $50 billion in imports; 17/04/2018 – TD AMERITRADE LAUNCHING APPLE CHAT SUPPORT; 26/04/2018 – Pete Najarian: From the desk of @HalftimeReport $AAPL Wearables has not only become its fastest-growing revenue source behind; 28/05/2018 – IPhone Screen Makers Fall on Report of Apple OLED Shift in 2019; 23/04/2018 – Apple opens slightly up after Friday’s plunge; 06/03/2018 – TOKYO — Apple supplier Alps Electric says it is bringing forward its merger with subsidiary Alpine Electronics to capture synergies but the truth may be that it wants to offset a hit from poor iPhone X sales; 02/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Hits Back at `Glib’ Comments by Apple CEO

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Western Un Co (WU) by 3.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd bought 406,677 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.70% . The institutional investor held 13.40 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $247.45M, up from 13.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Western Un Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $21.35. About 5.14M shares traded. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has risen 4.43% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 01/05/2018 – Western Union Affirms Revenue, Operating Margin, Cash Flow Outlooks for 2018; 26/04/2018 – Western Union Expands Digital Service to Panama and Jamaica; 01/05/2018 – Western Union 1Q Net $213.6M; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN UNION EXPANDS DIGITAL SERVICE TO PANAMA, JAMAICA; 01/05/2018 – WESTERN UNION SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.80 TO $1.90; 10/04/2018 – Lebara hooks up with WorldRemit in money transfer pact; 17/04/2018 – S&P REVISES WESTERN UNION CO. (THE) OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 21/05/2018 – Western Union Business Solutions Launches International Business Development Program with United Bankers’ Bank; 20/04/2018 – The Western Union Foundation Continues its Commitment to Supporting Education with Global WU Scholars Program; 01/05/2018 – Western Union 1Q Rev $1.39B

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $3.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 14,805 shares to 84,432 shares, valued at $10.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.22 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 233,374 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

